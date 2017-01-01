Freak Lore - Paranormal and strange news.

Home Blog
Aztec head carving presented
Ancient Mysteries

Ancient Aztec artifacts have been presented in Mexico

aliens at crop circle
Aliens

Tall White Aliens inspect crop circle in UK

All4tubekids Ouija board daughter and father
Supernatural

Family plays with Ouija board gets unexpected results

Trump inauguration alien reptilian bodyguard hands
Aliens

Shape shifting alien secret service

Bigfoot family
Bigfoot

Sasquatch family photo taken in Arizona

Creepy possessed girl
Strange

6 Creepy stories to read before bed

Police officer records witch in the woods
Witchcraft

Police officer records witch in the woods

Incredible Alien Abduction Captured By Satellite
Abductions

Google maps app captures alien abduction

Tascosa Rebels Cheerleaders ghost
Ghosts

Texas cheerleaders get a haunting surprise

roswell ufo crash
Aliens

Roswell alien crash site encounter

Ancient Martian Soldier Found On Mars In NASA Photo
Aliens

Alien stone solider statue spotted on Mars

Mysterious vampire in Styria
Vampires

A vampires tale in Styria

Strange mirror reflection Japanese girl
Ghosts

Japanese girl casts ghostly reflection

Squallies pigman head
Urban Legends

The Florida Squallies

