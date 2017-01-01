Freak Lore - Paranormal and strange news.

Home Blog
Bigfoot family
Bigfoot

Sasquatch family photo taken in Arizona

Creepy possessed girl
Strange

6 Creepy stories to read before bed

Police officer records witch in the woods
Witchcraft

Police officer records witch in the woods

Incredible Alien Abduction Captured By Satellite
Abductions

Google maps app captures alien abduction

Tascosa Rebels Cheerleaders ghost
Ghosts

Texas cheerleaders get a haunting surprise

roswell ufo crash
Aliens

Roswell alien crash site encounter

Ancient Martian Soldier Found On Mars In NASA Photo
Aliens

Alien stone solider statue spotted on Mars

Mysterious vampire in Styria
Vampires

A vampires tale in Styria

Strange mirror reflection Japanese girl
Ghosts

Japanese girl casts ghostly reflection

Squallies pigman head
Urban Legends

The Florida Squallies

Mona Lisa alien
Aliens

Alien found inside the Mona Lisa painting

Urban Legends

Werewolf encounter in the Bronx

Machu Picchu Peru Alien
Aliens

Woman records alien in the Andes Mountains of Peru

Connor on his cradle
Demons

Children seen on video targeted by otherworldly entites

