Home
About
Categories
Strange
Ghosts
Supernatural
Aliens
Demons
Ancient Mysteries
Abductions
Cryptozoology
UFOS
Conspiracies
Contact
Disclaimer
Links
Search
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Freak Lore – Paranormal and strange news.
Home
About
Categories
Strange
Ghosts
Supernatural
Aliens
Demons
Ancient Mysteries
Abductions
Cryptozoology
UFOS
Conspiracies
Contact
Disclaimer
Links
Home
Blog
Ancient Mysteries
Hidden tomb of Osiris brings forth wonder
Demons
Demonic head captured on video between trees in Russia
Aliens
Dying CIA operative reveals details of Area 51
Ghosts
The Ghost of Longleat House
Aliens
NASA confirms the existence of aliens
Ancient Mysteries
Legend of the dog-headed men
Ghosts
Can children see ghostly spirits?
Ancient Mysteries
Ancient Aztec artifacts have been presented in Mexico
Aliens
Tall White Aliens inspect crop circle in UK
Supernatural
Family plays with Ouija board gets unexpected results
Aliens
Shape shifting alien secret service
Bigfoot
Sasquatch family photo taken in Arizona
Strange
6 Creepy stories to read before bed
Witchcraft
Police officer records witch in the woods
1
2
3
...
26
Page 1 of 26
Follow us on Instagram
@freaklore
© 2017 Freak Lore - All rights reserved.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok