Freak Lore - Paranormal and strange news.

Trail camera captures Bigfoot in Sequoia National Forest

Bigfoot
Sequoia National Forest Bigfoot Trail Cam

An astounding video has emerged showing only a glimpse of a Bigfoot, which stumbled upon a video surveillance trail camera in the Sequoia National Forest. The location is in the southern Sierra Nevada mountains of California. This area is populated with many giant-sized Sequoia trees, the area has 38 distinctive groves within the boundaries of […]

Mysterious stairs to nowhere

Strange
Stairs-in-the-Woods

There are a number of mysterious stairs in various parts of the world, how they got there and why is rather strange. The reason these stairs are around, still continues to baffle people. A number of stories about them have surfaced and some of them are rather creepy. One person had commented that these were […]

Demon photographed in Arizona

Angels, Demons
Demon photographed in Arizona

What appears to be a demon, is seen walking the streets. The image has since gone viral from Facebook. This apparently took place recently in Phoenix, Arizona. The dark fiend is seen with wings and possibly horns wandering down the road, in this photo taken by a man named Richard Christianson. It was uploaded on […]

