Home
About
Categories
Strange
Ghosts
Supernatural
Aliens
Demons
Ancient Mysteries
Abductions
Cryptozoology
UFOS
Conspiracies
Contact
Disclaimer
Links
Search
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Freak Lore – Paranormal and strange news.
Home
About
Categories
Strange
Ghosts
Supernatural
Aliens
Demons
Ancient Mysteries
Abductions
Cryptozoology
UFOS
Conspiracies
Contact
Disclaimer
Links
Home
Blog
Bigfoot
Sasquatch family photo taken in Arizona
Strange
6 Creepy stories to read before bed
Witchcraft
Police officer records witch in the woods
Abductions
Google maps app captures alien abduction
Ghosts
Texas cheerleaders get a haunting surprise
Aliens
Roswell alien crash site encounter
Aliens
Alien stone solider statue spotted on Mars
Vampires
A vampires tale in Styria
Ghosts
Japanese girl casts ghostly reflection
Urban Legends
The Florida Squallies
Aliens
Alien found inside the Mona Lisa painting
Urban Legends
Werewolf encounter in the Bronx
Aliens
Woman records alien in the Andes Mountains of Peru
Demons
Children seen on video targeted by otherworldly entites
1
2
3
...
25
Page 1 of 25
Follow us on Instagram
@freaklore
© 2017 Freak Lore - All rights reserved.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.
Ok