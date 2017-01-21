Home
Freak Lore – Paranormal and strange news.
Home
Blog
Aliens
Roswell alien crash site encounter
January 21, 2017
0
Aliens
Alien stone solider statue spotted on Mars
January 20, 2017
0
Vampires
A vampires tale in Styria
January 19, 2017
0
Ghosts
Japanese girl casts ghostly reflection
January 18, 2017
0
Urban Legends
The Florida Squallies
January 17, 2017
0
Aliens
Alien found inside the Mona Lisa painting
January 16, 2017
0
Urban Legends
Werewolf encounter in the Bronx
January 15, 2017
0
Aliens
Woman records alien in the Andes Mountains of Peru
January 14, 2017
0
Demons
Children seen on video targeted by otherworldly entites
January 13, 2017
0
Strange
89 year old Yogi lives without eating or drinking
January 12, 2017
0
1
2
3
...
34
Page 1 of 34
