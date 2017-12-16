10 Creepy paranormal encounters

Loading...

There are some experiences that linger with us in life. Sometimes these experiences haunt our very souls. Readers sometimes share their incredible stories and some of them truly are fascinating to read. The following are 20 different stories, that might just keep you awake at night. Some of them are downright spooky, while others seriously strange.

1. What’s that in the middle of the road?

While their friend was out driving one evening in a remote back country road, they weren’t wearing their eyeglasses. This is God’s country in countryside of Maine. Many trees stretched as far as the eye could see. This person’s friend fell into a daze and as they continued down the road, they noticed something ahead on the road. They couldn’t quite make out the details from the distance, so they moved closer towards it.

At first, they thought it was a small baby but couldn’t believe it at first. As they approached closer driving their truck it surely seemed real. They then got out of their truck and wandered over towards the baby. As they got closer, the baby seemed to move. Looking carefully, they then noticed this baby being pulled by a string. It then dawned on them, this isn’t a real baby but a baby doll being dragged slowly with a string. Their heart dropped, as they were seriously scared. Immediately, they got the hell out of there!

2. Mysterious room behind the mirror

A number of years went by, as my mother had a often disturbing recurring nightmare. You must understand, there is a mirror at the end of the room where my parents bedroom is. This particular mirror, faces towards my parent’s bed. It seems unreal, but the mirror itself would at times turn transparent. After this, a man would suddenly appear behind it. One day, while redecorating, my parents removed the mirror out from behind the wall. To their surprise, they found a hole behind it. Inside of this opening, was a small empty room which eerily lead to nowhere. They are still freaked out about this today.

3. Voices from the backseat

My girlfriend and I were out driving during the late night hours of Waco, Texas. There didn’t seem to be anyone around as the roads all appeared to be deserted. It was quite that night, no cars around either. Everything seemed fairly normal, until we noticed someone standing on the corner. I then heard a man’s voice whisper to me “You’re going the wrong way.” Oddly enough, I was driving the wrong way. I decided to do turn around making a U-turn. After this, the road took me towards the main highway. My girlfriend looked over at me and I then asked her if she heard the voice too? She was scared and then burst into tears saying that she heard the voice as well! My girlfriend wondered if she was starting to go insane. We both thought we were!

4. Little girl in the well

While I couldn’t believe her at first, my wife told me about what happened to her when she was just six years old. One day, she fell into a deep well, by an old farmhouse where she grew up. It was almost impossible for her to have climbed out, as she was small and just a little girl at the time. Of course she was scared and didn’t know what to do.

While overwhelmed, she recalls hearing a girl’s voice telling her not to worry. The same voice, that she heard told her to look for larger stones that were pushed out just enough for her to grab ahold of. The voice once again told her to climb and be brave. Incredibly, she made it out by herself or did she? As it turns out, she told her mother about what happened. She learned that years ago, another little girl had drowned in this very same well.

5. Why did I enter that old house?

Several years ago, I was out for a jog with my dog. We were wandering around some fields behind where I live. As my dog and I continued to explore together, we came upon what appeared to be an abandoned home. It was large, perhaps considered an old mansion. From what I learned about it, this place had been abandoned for around twenty years.

There was a wealthy guy who owned the place, but lost his money…so a bank took it over. Anyway, I decided to take a look around. Whatever had happened, it looked like someone had left the place in a hurry. It was pretty cleared out, there wasn’t much furniture or much of anything left behind. When I returned home, I took a shower.

After this, I went to the kitchen to make myself a sandwich. To my surprise, I looked down and noticed a note on the table and this is what it read: “You come into my house, I come into your house.” Immediately, I was freaked out about this. I went and got my dog and got out of the house. After contacting the police about this, they told me likely it wasn’t anything to worry about. They insisted it was a squatter who had followed me home. I thought to myself, I didn’t remember seeing anyone around when I came back. Was this the work of a ghost or some kind of prank? I will never again go back to that old house again!

6. Mysterious burning matches

Both my dad and I, used to live in a house where strange things seemed to happen. I recall curtains moving without any breeze, things moved from where you once put them and more. To date, I feel like we were being haunted by some kind of poltergeist. These things happening, were not normal and would make anyone feel uncomfortable.

It wasn’t until one day, when things took a turn for the worst. My stepmother and I were alone one day in the house, when I started smelling something that was burning. Most anyone knows what matches smell like when struck and this was the exact same type of smell. Both of us started smelling this, as it seemed more and more intense. We wandered through the house trying to pinpoint where this was coming from. To our surprise, we found out that it was coming from inside the pantry. A pile of burnt matches around 10 inches wide and 3 inches high were burning. There was no way either of us were over there, as we both were watching a movie together. Oddly enough, it was a horror movie. So, who knows? We believe that this was no accident and how the matches were burning was truly quite strange. We could only imagine, if this had happened later in the early morning hours, maybe someone could have have been hurt or worse. Fed up with this, my parents and I moved away months later.

7. Ghost on the gun range

I used to work on a gun range, where people pay to target practice, shooting to hone their skills. As one might expect, there are some rough characters that come through here. They would be considered the ones who wear the “Don’t tread on me” shirts or decals on their vehicles. I always try to keep my wits about me and pay close attention to things happening like this.

While working there at the gun range, there were windows you could see through, as people practiced shooting their guns. It wasn’t until one day, when I noticed a lady inside of the range. I didn’t even see her come in. At first, I didn’t pay much attention to her and didn’t think much about it.

I thought she had a right to be there like anyone else. I went on about my business. The entire thing happened again several weeks later. Somehow, I kept missing her enter the shooting range. This happened several more times, before learning about a lady who rented a gun, walked into the range and shot herself in the head. It seems that I’ve seen an actual ghost. I no longer work at the gun range for obvious reasons.

8. Crashing green curtains

Before my uncle was married to my aunt, he had lived with his previous wife and their two children. It was sad but his previous wife died rather suddenly from a terminal illness. This lady was a kind person and nice to everyone that came her way. However, she couldn’t stand these long flowing green curtains that draped throughout their living room.

Quite often, she would apologize to guests who came over to their house. In many different conversations, she would mention just how much she despised these hideous green curtains. It was unclear to me why my uncle never got rid of these curtains. Maybe they couldn’t afford to or it was some other reason, like not being able to find some new ones that they both liked. The green curtains remained behind.

The very next night, she died after spending time in the hospital with them. They returned back to the home obviously upset from their loss. After being back home, about an hour had passed. To their surprise, the green curtains came crashing onto the floor. Both my uncle and my cousins were all in shock. They didn’t know whether or laugh or cry. They took out the green curtains tossing them into the trash. I believe that the woman hated the curtains so much, that she came back beyond the grave to find a way to get rid of them. Later, they picked up some curtains that they thought she would like.

9. Cop shares his chase

I’m a police officer and was dispatched to a home around 1AM. at night. When my partner and I get there, we begin speaking with the residents. After listening to them, they then explained that there were several people seen wearing masks. Horror fans would know one of the masks as Jason Voorhees made famous by the films the other was unrecognizable. Anyways, in the yard across the street they were seen.

This happened about 2 weeks after Halloween. So, it seemed believable what these people were telling us. Patrolling the area, we didn’t notice anything. The residents didn’t seem like they were drunk and/or mentally unstable at all. Sometimes we get calls that pertain to meth addicts, who think that they see things that aren’t really there. About an hour later, we get called back to this same area – only this time our dispatcher was on the phone with them, as we surrounded the area.

Now, there were 5 different police officers on the scene strategically placed in perfect positions to catch them. Dispatch explains to us that the prowlers in masks were in the next yard over from where I’m positioned. It was located right next to a shed. I give verbally a warning and bang on the shed door they are suspected to be inside of. I open up the doors and inside its empty.

Checking things over, there is nothing to be found. There were no trap doors of any kind or no other means of escape for the suspects. Wandering around with the other officers on the scene, we couldn’t find anyone around. The only thing heard was someone making a “Shhh quiet” type sound.

Then afterwards, these two both suspects waved towards the other officers. It was reported by the other officers that they went inside of the same shed I was next to. Again, I checked around with nobody around to be seen. Something strange happened upon that night it was likely unexplained. This was a situation that I cannot logically explain. It seems like these two characters were either ghosts or something else entirely.

10. Unexplained glitched existence

It happened last summer, when my friends from high school would frequent our favorite amusement park. Like anything else, it was a fairly typical day for us. We decided to ride a few rides until we met up with a good friend of ours. After this, we decided to spend the rest of the day all together, until the amusement park would close. On this same day, my friend had a big party going that I wasn’t able to make it to. So, when I arrived back home, I went to check my Facebook account. It was then when things got weird. The same friend we spent time with at the amusement park had attended the party that we missed out on. I couldn’t believe it, this made no sense. How could they be in two different places at once? They were with my female friend and I the entire day and into the night, while we were out at the park. He was with us from 4:00 to 10:00 PM at night. However, he was also at the party from 4:00 to midnight.

After a few days passed, I then asked him if he remembers being at the amusement park with us. My heart sank into my chest, as he said no he didn’t. He didn’t remember being at the park at all. What happened that day, still creeps me out. I am stilling trying to reach some kind of conclusion of what exactly happened on that day.

(Source: Thought Catalog)