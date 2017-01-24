6 Creepy stories to read before bed

By: _Panda_Panda_

1.) I was with my little brother home alone when we suddenly heard a creepy voice from the other room saying “Panda_Panda come here. I want to talk to you.” We didn’t know who or what it was and immediately ran upstairs.

While we were running to our room, we heard someone nearby say “Do you boys think you can run from me? I see everything!” At this point we were terrified, locking the door to our room, grabbing our mini baseball bats and crying.

We were certain we were going to be killed or eaten by some monster. Then, it happened, a loud bang came from the closet and the monster sprang out. We both screamed, my brother fell, and I threw the bat at… my dad wearing an IT clown mask and laughing hysterically.

Turns out he was behind the whole thing. First, he had put all the cordless phones in the house on speaker and said he was leaving to run some errands. Then, he proceeded sneak back into the house, hide in our closet, and scare us.

By: Call_Me_Egg

2.) Growing up, my bedroom was the only one that faced the front of the house/street. When I was about 8 or 9, I woke up to my dad calmly but firmly telling me to get up, go in the bathroom, and shut the door. I was annoyed because I was half asleep, but I listened. Apparently, I was more tired than I realized, because I feel asleep on the bathroom floor.

The next morning I asked my mom what happened. She seemed oblivious and confused. I looked at my dad like she was crazy, and I asked him why he had woken me up. He denied doing it. I was becoming frustrated to the point of tears, but I ultimately let it go.

Fast forward to college. I was home one break, and I decided to ask again. I had thought of that night off and on for years, and it still bothered me. This time, my dad goes, “Ha! I was wondering if you even remembered that.” Turns out that a lot of houses on our block were being vandalized and robbed all those years ago. Someone had broken into the garage and was inside the house.

My room was partially over the garage. My dad heard it happen and quietly got me to safety. Police were called, the guy ran. He was never caught, however, and my parents didn’t want a terrified kid on their hands, so for years they pretended like nothing had ever happened. It wasn’t supernatural, but it was unsettling for sure.

By: NinaLaPirat

3.) When I was a kid, I woke up in the middle of the night to my bed shaking. Normally that would scare the crap out of me, but instead I was just kind of annoyed. I rolled over and muttered, “Stop it.”

The shaking stopped immediately. Then a male voice speaks right beside me, saying, “Sorry.” That’s when I freaked out. I’m pretty sure my childhood house was haunted.

By: jwiley84

4.) When I was 16 in the mid 90’s, aka the “I know everything, I’m invincible and you can’t stop me” age, I got in a fight with an acquaintance while a whole bunch of us were hanging out at his house. Stupid fight, can’t remember what about, but I decided fuck it, I was going home. I lived about 5 miles away, but I didn’t have a car, and since it was 2 am, there were no buses. I was going to walk home.

In the middle of the night, though a not-as-safe-as-it-seem neighborhood, as a tiny 16 year old girl.

So I did. I think, in hindsight, my friends either didn’t believe I was going to do it, or were too startled by the sudden argument to realize what I was doing. I left the house and started hoofing it. About a mile out, the suburban housing neighborhood melted into a main street, with highway access.

I started to notice a greyish minivan following me. It would follow me, pass me, turn a corner, and about 3 blocks later, it would do the same thing. I mean, really really obvious what it was doing. I crossed over to the other side of the street so, I was walking the opposite of traffic flow, and thus no car could come up behind me. It kept doing it, on the other side of the street. About a mile later, there was a 24-hour Fred Meyer (west coast USA chain grocery/all-purpose store), lights bright, but parking lot empty. I immediately crossed the parking lot and went to head inside.

Just before I got to the doors, the minivan that had been following me, pulled up into one of the parking spots. A guy called out from the driver side and said:

“I don’t want you to walk over here, just stay there and listen. I just wanted to let you know what I was doing. I saw you walking a while back, but I also saw a dark car that was following you. A couple of times you went to turn around, or stopped, so it started following you down a parallel side street.

When I saw it, I started to follow you both, just to make sure you were safe. Go inside the store, and call someone to come pick you up, please. I haven’t seen the car since you headed across the lot.”

He waited until I was inside the store, and then pulled away.

I didn’t have anyone to call, so I just let the night cashier know what was going on, and hung out with her for about an hour and a half. Then I finished the walk home. I’ve never forgotten the incident, or that man, whoever he was. During the walk, I never saw the dark car he mentioned, but I’ve always been convinced he saved my life that night.

By: JoshSecond

5.) Not to me, but to my sister.

Her husband and her had just had their first child a few months prior. My brother in law was working the graveyard shift at his job as my sister stayed home taking care of my nephew. Around 2 am, she heard loud knocking on her back door. She went to go check it out and saw a lady banging on the door asking for my sister to let her in. The lady told my sister that her husband had just beat her down the street and was looking for her. My sister was hesitant to let her in since she had a newborn in the house and didn’t want to interfere.

She told the lady that the best she could do was call the police for her. The lady told my sister to not call the police and to let her in. This is where my sister got suspicious. She went to get her phone and called 911. When she went back to the door, the lady was gone. The police arrived a few minutes later and they told my sister that the same situation happened a few streets down.

Apparently, the couple would do this act to get into peoples homes. I’m sure this is very common but having it almost happen to my sister and my nephew just creeps me out. Some real Clockwork Orange shit.

By: lurklikeaboss

6.) Yeah that is a pretty common tactic. When I was in my early twenties, I lived in Virginia with my wife while we were both in the Navy. We lived in an apartment in Virginia Beach. One night at about 1 am, there was someone banging loudly on our door. The door was on the first floor of the apartment, and there were interior stairs that lead up to the second floor where the rest of the apartment was laid out.

Because of this setup, there was an intercom system from the top of the stairs to the front door. After hearing the banging and telling my wife to stay in bed with her phone ready to call 911, I grabbed a knife and went to the intercom. I asked what they wanted so late, and a man (though I could tell there were at least two of them) responded that they were taking donations for Hurricane Katrina victims.

This was only shortly after the hurricane happened, but doing it at 1 am didn’t make sense so of course my first response what that I wasn’t an idiot, was armed, and would now be calling the police. The guy got mad and called me a few bad names before banging on my door a couple more times, I checked the perimeter and that was it. The wife had called 911 and they said it was a scam they were running in the area for the same reason. There’s a lot of shitty people out there.

(Source: Reddit)

