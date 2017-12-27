Abducted man fathered many alien-human hybrid children

Loading...

When he was 17 years old, a man named David Huggins lost his virginity to that of an extraterrestrial. This feminine entity, had eyes that glowed and dark hair. Her body was comparable to that of a human female. David is now 74 years old and decided a while ago that he would share his bizarre secrets and story with the world.

Many have laughed and mocked David. However, his story is quite compelling. The details he gives, are from a series of flashbacks suppressed in his memories. His life was fairly quite typical, until he was confronted by these alien beings, who have impacted his life in different ways. David now lives in New Jersey and for whatever reason this species of extraterrestrials picked him to interact with. It all started for him, when he was only 8 years old while on his parent’s farm.

His otherworldly romance, has caught the attention of many – as he has been interviewed about his experience. David also paints and has created different artwork, which shows the species of aliens who abducted and experimented upon him all those years ago.

David’s interaction doesn’t stop with one experience. There were numerous times, where he was taken resulting in countless human-alien hybrid offspring. A lot of perception about aliens exists and David is trying to explain more about these extraterrestrials from his personal experiences.

People’s fascination about alien life only continues to grow from numerous photos, sketches and audio and video records over time. People also fear what they don’t understand and initially feel that everything is a threat. It is a part of human nature, as we are programmed to protect ourselves. This species of aliens may not have come here as hostile but rather out of curiosity. For whatever different reasons, David was selected and possibly others out there for experimentation.

David insists, that instead of being afraid of these enigmatic aliens, he feels that he has some sort of connection to them since he was a young boy. David spoke of his first sexual encounter, which happened while he was exploring while out in the wilderness.

A female alien amply named “Crescent” embraced David while out in a remote area. This wasn’t a single encounter, as he continued having sexual experiences with her over a period of time. After these experiences, he realized his interaction with this species were far but over.

This was only the beginning. David knows that there are alien human hybrid children who actually exist. He has fathered a number of them, around 60. It would be typical for scientists to further examine them, as they try and learn more about their alien DNA. David has since talked with various paranormal research groups and has released a documentary about his encounters entitled “Love and Saucers”. David believes after further understanding, both aliens and humans can live together in peace.

When asked how many children he had fathered, he said: “I was taken into a room and it was filled with babies and I had to touch every one. The human touch was really important. The first time I touched one of the babies static electricity jumped from my hand to the baby. This was right before I touched it and I pulled back and said to the Insect-being ‘Wow, did you see that?'”

Divorced David, grew up in rural Georgia, he still lives with his ex-wife.

(Source: Disclose TV)

