Alien found inside the Mona Lisa painting

An astonishing discovery has been made—within one of the most revered pieces of artwork of all time. The work was done by back in 1503, by Italian artist and polymath Leonardo da Vinci. His famous painting the Mona Lisa reveals perhaps humanities true ancestry.

By folding two mirrored copies of the Mona Lisa painting together, it reveals that of an extraterrestrial being. What was Leonardo da Vinci trying to convey? Was this some sort of clue—he had hidden inside of his famous painting? Perhaps it is, this discovery may well reveal more about our world and our interaction with aliens from other worlds.

It has been noted, that we may be hybrids of an extraterrestrial colony, formed upon this planet long ago. Some do believe that cities exist underground and that we may well be nothing more than controlled pawns, within a society which regulates how we live. Signs point towards the Illuminati, being the ones who try to control us with different methods. Are perhaps the Illuminati themselves alien beings in disguise? Some think so.

One paranormal site claims to have cracked open the infamous Da Vinci Code. They found what is to be an alien high priest of sorts…hidden inside the Mona Lisa painting by that of Leonardo da Vinci.

A video has surfaced further explaining this higher alien being, in greater detail. It does resemble something otherworldly and looks to be that of a typical alien form—which we have grown accustomed to seeing in cinema and various drawings. (Only that this one was wearing what appears to be an extraterrestrial Turin type shroud) The channel Paranormal Crucible and their video can be seen below.

“If this is true, then it’s reasonable to assume that the Mona Lisa was in fact painted in order to conceal important historical and religious facts possibly regarding the extraterrestrial presence and its surreptitious involvement within the Roman Catholic Church.”

This video includes different remarks about various features the alien has, including using digital color manipulation techniques. No explanation can be given without reasonable doubt behind it. Like anything, until its proven authentic—people will remain skeptical. However, this does represent an interesting theory about our existence. Lets hope we aren’t too naive to let this simply pass us by—as imminent danger could be on the horizon for us. There is a wild assumption that Leonardo da Vinci himself was in fact an alien.

