Alien stone solider statue spotted on Mars

Located on the planet Mars, is a strange looking formation. It seems to consist of a rock substance. Many believe this is a statue of an alien race. After defining the shape with software, it shows some sort of military looking alien frozen in place. Speculation mentions that this creature was turned into stone by some sort of higher level technology.

The creature is seen wearing some sort of space suit and wielding what appears to be a weapon of sorts. Why this alien creature was here is one of many questions, it seems this may even be some kind of monument made by another alien life form. The planet of Mars is the fourth planet from our Sun and the second-smallest sized planet in our Solar System.

We are but a mere spec in the massive universe, it seems naive enough to think we are here alone. There are many worlds and other living creatures, which roam between worlds. It is possible whatever alien race this is, had previously visited our planet as well. (being not far from it)

Look at all of the animals which share Earth with us. There are so many variations of different shapes and sizes including land and sea type creatures. Our interaction with extraterrestrials is on the rise (at some point) further evidence will present itself to the masses—as we will communicate with other planetary civilizations.

Originally, this statue was discovered by Paranormal Crucible and presented on their YouTube channel. Looking at this bipedal species, it does seem to be wearing a type of space suit. The weapon does look like a type of rifle by comparison. One person made the reference to the movie, The Fifth Element released back in 1997. It looks like the creature that gave the key to the priest in the movie.

Maybe someone knew something or had a dream about these creatures even back then. Whatever source that froze or created this statue-like alien shrine is quite powerful and should be explored with caution.

Planet Mars was originally named after the Roman god of war and is often referred to as “The Red Planet”. Many science fiction stories have originated from this planet being the inspiration. The planet Mars has a reddish type appearance from the iron oxide on its surface. It certainly makes it unique. Mars has other features which are comparable to our Moon and its craters, valleys and deserts. Here on Earth the polar ice caps are also similar to Mars.

Paranormal Crucible mentioned this:

Intriguing object which I spotted while going through the NASA archives. This one definitely looks artificial in nature and in my opinion is an ancient statuette. The odd thing about this one is that it does resemble an alien grey or possibly an insect type species of alien. I have processed and colorized this object in an effort to bring out all the details that I believe are there in the raw image, the only thing I have added is a foot, some of which is there in the original image but almost impossible to make out.

