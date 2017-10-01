Apocalyptic Emergency Alert message broadcast to California residents

Not long ago, (Sept 21, 2017) in Orange County, California, a rather bizarre broadcast took place. For residents here, they quickly noticed this unusual broadcast message. Displaying on their screens, were the words ‘Emergency Alert’ along with an orange/red bar, which was seen at the bottom of their television screens. This series of unusual broadcast warnings, affected Cox and Spectrum pay TV users, according to the Orange County Register.
As one message broadcast to the viewers, what they heard was rather shocking. The statement was: “Extremely violent times will come.” This certainly started to freak people out rather quickly.
It is believed, that this was an extraction from a Christian radio program—known as “Insight for Living with Chuck Swindoll”. Those who follow both UFOs and Area 51 information, may be familiar with this. The music group Tool, also used a portion of this broadcast message on one of their albums.
The band Tool, used reverb to create the closing track of the 2001 album Lateralus, titled “Faaip de Oiad”. The song’s title, was written in the ‘Enochian’ language. This language originated from several occultists both John Dee and Edward Kelley, back in the 16th century—after they made contact with angels. This makes a reference to the caller’s discussion about extra-dimensional beings, referring to this as the “Voice of God”.
Radio host Art Bell, received an alleged phone call, from a man claiming to be a former Area 51 employee. While on the phone, this man seemed scared for his life and others—mentioning how major city areas will seemingly be leveled. The broadcast was received during Art Bell’s radio show, back on September 11, 1997.
“Hello, Art? I, I don’t have a whole lot of time. Um, OK, I’m a former employee of Area 51. I was let go on a medical discharge about a week ago and, and… I’ve kind of been running across the country, and I don’t know where to start, they’re, they’re gonna, um, they’ll triangulate on this position really soon.
OK, um, um, OK…what we’re thinking of as, as aliens, they’re extra-dimensional beings that, an earlier precursor of the, um, space program they made contact with. They are not what they claim to be.
Uh, they have infiltrated a, a lot of aspects of, of, of the military establishment, particularly the Area 51.
The disasters that are coming, they, the military—I’m sorry—the government knows about them. There’s a lot of safe areas in this world that they could begin moving the population to now, Art. They are not! They want those major population centers wiped out so that the few that are left will be more easily controllable.”
After this, only a smaller amount of the human population would be left behind to control. From what he claimed, the government knows about this and perhaps even a select group of individuals would be spared in some sort of deal.
It’s still unclear whether the messages were broadcast intentionally or by mere accident. Even in this digital age, signal intrusions by pranksters aren’t unheard of. Apparently, a caller known as “Bryan” later confessed to Art Bell back in 1998. He claimed that the original call was nothing more than a hoax.
Later, in 2014, comic book writer Bryan J. L. Glass said that he was responsible for the prank phone call to Art Bell. Coincidentally, a satellite outage happened during the phone call, which scared Bryan and listeners of the show. Some speculate that Bryan’s confession, is nothing but a lie and that someone else out there knows something more about all of this.
