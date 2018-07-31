Balloon Floats Over Towards Crying Mourning Mother

Don’t believe in the afterlife? Perhaps this video will change your mind. Seen in this heartwarming and tear jerking moment, is something quite incredible. A mother from the Philippines, cries inconsolably after losing her son. Suddenly, a white balloon floats over from his coffin seemingly to comfort her. This is one of the most extraordinary things ever to be captured on video before. This amazing moment happened in Legazpi City, Albay.

There is so much we don’t understand about death. As far as we know, this is it. Our existence is what we make of it while in this world. There are many theories about death, some think we will return back into this world as someone else, an animal or another living thing.

When this balloon floated over to grieving mother Joy Ganda Vibar-Alamares, it gave her a sense of comfort, after losing her son Trebby. There are two videos uploaded by her. Another one exists, showing another balloon that floated over towards Trebby’s siblings. This video was later posted online many months later. The first video was posted 40 days after Trebby’s wake.

The balloons are filled with helium, it is highly unlikely this is complete randomness. These two balloons, seemed to gravitate towards upset family members. As friends and family mourn the lost child, a sense of happiness and comfort fills the room, from all the sadness seen.

The expression on their faces, seemed to give them comfort even for just a moment. Rather than continuing to float, the balloon seems to stay for at least 20 seconds, before the woman begins to sit up and take notice of it. She eventually cuddles the balloon, as if she’s drawn to it during her time of grieving.

Perhaps this paranormal type experience, will help her in some way. Losing a child is never something you can truly get over. The pain is always there but you can hold onto the happy memories of them.

When asked about this incident later, the family believed that the balloons were being moved by the spirit of the deceased seven year old. Ms Vibar-Alamares posted later on Facebook, ‘I would like to believe that this was his last mission’.

Both videos, have since gone on to rack up millions of views around the internet collectively. The balloon was spotted first by Trebby’s siblings as they speak to their mother letting her know that the balloon was heading her way. Ms Vibar-Alamares, is seen crying…then looks up to see the white balloon, as it floats gently into her hand. The balloon seems to nudge her head, before floating away.

Many people believe this is something supernatural that was captured as thousands upon thousands of comments say they believe this to be something quite special.

The video is posted with the words ‘thank u for the hugs and kisses, for the pure sincere genuine LOVE, I love you’.

It is unknown how Trebby died.

(Source: Daily Mail and Mirror)

