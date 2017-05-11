Bigfoot with baby captured on video in wilderness

This video dates back to 2013, when someone came across a Bigfoot and its baby in the wilderness. The ape-like creature seen is reminiscent of the famous 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film. Where exactly this happened isn’t known.

However, its stature and size are quite comparable to other sightings. Bigfoot (Sasquatch) are typically fairly tall, ranging from 6ft to 9ft in height. They are large, covered in a fur coat of hair and physically appear to be quite strong inhabiting forests especially in the Pacific Northwest. The color of their hair, has been described as being black, dark brown, or dark reddish in color.

Experts have agreed that if this is someone wearing a suit, it is a mere 1% away from the same Patterson-Gimlin creature seen. The movements are also characteristic of the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film.

The video shows the Bigfoot creature initially wandering in camera frame from right to left. After it passes behind a large rock, the Bigfoot is then seen carrying a small-sized baby Bigfoot away. The details are rough, however is hasn’t been determined 100% whether this is a female or male Bigfoot.

This video is presumed to have been taken sometime during Independence Day. Where and why this happened is still unexplained. Perhaps fearful of mankind, this father or mother Bigfoot decided to scurry off to protect its young child.

The cameraman ducks behind a tree seen in several parts of the video, as he records these two bipedal type humanoids. Perhaps the Bigfoot could also be either a brother or sister protecting their sibling. Nothing has definitively been determined yet since the release of the video.

There have been many different wild men stories in the past—mentioned by the indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest Coast. Also, native Americans have reported sightings among their people in different tales from the past. Many of these sightings, have turned out to be nothing more than various misidentified animals.

Roughly around one-third of all claims of Bigfoot sightings are located in the Pacific Northwest. Many of the other claimed sightings, have been considered nothing more than hoaxes by believers and skeptics alike. Many arguments have been made if this is simply someone wearing a suit of some sort. While anything is possible, this is one of the most fascinating Bigfoot videos to date.

Bigfoot has since become a part of different cultures from around the world. More evidence will come to pass about this fabled fury creature from the wilderness. Perhaps we can learn from them as they can from us. There are different speculations about what purpose the Bigfoot have walking the Earth. Many believe they are protectors of nature and to mankind. Watch this amazing video below.

(Source: Sasquatch Chronicles and Wikipedia)

