Boy born with down syndrome snaps photo of his guardian angel

Believing in something that isn’t there, is what many people think when they see others saying a prayer or reading a passage from the Bible. People’s faith and strong beliefs with religion steer them towards righteousness. This time is no exception, as a young boy diagnosed with a crippling medical condition has been connected to more than what is typically possible.

The boy’s name is Aasher and unfortunately he was born with down syndrome. This condition has another name (Trisomy 21) this translates into him having a third copy of the 21st chromosome in each of his cells, instead of the normal two chromosomes most everyone has. The brave little guy, has a real zest for life seen in this photo. He seemingly is able to communicate with what most adults and children simply cannot see.

Seven year old Asasher, is believed to be able to communicate and see his his very own guardian angel. His parents of course have prayed and worried about him ever since he was born. It certainly would upset any parent—to know their child is suffering from any type of mental or physical condition. Especially one as significant as down syndrome.

Emotions run high, in situations such as these. Perhaps Asasher’s purpose and path is for another reason which isn’t understood at this time yet. Asasher’s mother Kerri Liles, is the mother of seven different children which include several stepchildren. After having moved from Washington D.C. Kerri now lives in Houston, Texas.

Kerri continued to explain that the extra A in her son’s name, has a meaning. It represents just how much she loves her son. Comparable to an A+ in school, Asasher is her A++ student. Kerri went on to explain how these extra A’s make her son extra awesome and loved more by their family and friends. One day, Aasher was taking pictures with his mother’s camera out of an airplane window.

It is something that he enjoys and he captured both the afternoon sky and its surroundings. As Kerri was flipping through Aasher’s handy work, she noticed a stand out image which was seen. It appeared to be that of an angel or possible ghost of sorts. This humanoid-like entity, seemed to give young Aasher peace she noticed.

It was very comforting for both her, Aasher and the rest of their family. While Kerri shared this rather amazing image on her Facebook profile, she mentioned that she wasn’t shocked or surprised at what she had seen. In the photo, an angelic-like being is seen.

Kerri also said that young Aasher seems to have an unusual perception to his surroundings and people around him. Aasher often flaps his arms around mimicking that of an angel. Aasher has an extraordinary sense of perception his mother said. Aasher picks up on the needs of others around him. Perhaps he has tapped into a part of his brain which other people cannot do yet. Clearly, this photo resembles some sort of humanoid. It is interesting whatever this thing might be.

