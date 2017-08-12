Canadian psychic shares her alien abduction experience

A woman from Toronto, Ontario shares her descriptive encounter of being abducted by aliens. Her name is Elizabeth April. Early on in life, she knew she was different. She made the decision to cut off her intuitiveness early on, at around age 10 and instead focused on different sporting activities.

After being involved with many different athletic programs and trying to be popular among her peers, she deep down didn’t feel happy. Essentially, Elizabeth was longing for something else entirely.

Elizabeth knew she was different, being able to tap into her collective consciousness—in which others couldn’t see or understand entirely. Perhaps being bestowed with such a gift, led her to one day encounter the unthinkable. It wasn’t until age 16, when Elizabeth experienced her first past life regression. This allowed her to learn who she really was.

A past life regression, is a technique used through hypnosis to channel memories from ones past lives or incarnations. These delusions or fantasies, help to recover ones previous existence upon our world.

It can help recover memories from another time and place where the mind, body and soul were once connected previously. In order for someone to fall into a regression, they first have to be in a trans-like state. This is done with another person asking questions—while they are in a deep meditative state of mind.

It is believed there is a downside to using hypnosis to channel any type of previous existence. It can leave the person skewed on a particular memory or dream, that could be a false existence from the past. This leaves the person with an often distorted false memory altogether.

It can be difficult to distinguish between what is real and what is not. People who suffer from schizophrenia sometimes become detached from what is real and what isn’t. It is as if their mind and body are separated from one another.

Elizabeth mentions that no matter where she is, she now is able to tap into infinite energies all around her—which goes beyond any and all dimensions. While much of this many seem like utter nonsense to many people, there are some of us out there who can see, feel and dream further than others.

Once Elizabeth was 18 years old, she was abducted. This was not but any person, but by something else. It happened to her consciously and she explained that she has tapped into her DNA unlocking it, from not only this existence but from other locations throughout the universe as well.

This would be much like interplanetary dimensional time and space travel. While Elizabeth was 18 years of age, she went to a 10 day meditation retreat. It is here, when she witnessed a giant white head hovering above her. The next thing she knew, she was taken out of her bed only wearing one pink sock. Vividly she looked to see three beings, who had her surrounded.

They then took her up to their spacecraft. These extraterrestrials had her on board, the next thing she knew, she was sitting in a metal chair. About 7 of them were there. She believed one of them was the equivalent of a medical doctor.

This species she says are called the tall whites. Their “hair” is white and their tiny eyes are red colored. (Some stand more than 8 feet tall, run 40 mph and live 800 years. They speak like a dog barking or a bird chirping, they write similar to Egyptian hieroglyphics and have mastered the English quite easily.) Their purpose for being on Earth she says, is for technology transfer purposes. This species are in direct communication with the US government and possibly others. They have no compassion towards humanity whatsoever.

Elizabeth says they transplanted something into her ear, as she was aware of it. A giant metal machine came out towards her. She described it as being a funnel of sorts, like a tube. This metal tube, eventually went into her ear for the implant. This implant process didn’t hurt her, as she recalls.

Why Elizabeth was selected in particular, may well be from her inherit psychic abilities among her past lives as an extraterrestrial being. She said she wasn’t visited by the tall whites again, but has since been able to communicate with other alien species from different dimensions and other planets.

All of these experiences are a part of humanities awakening she said. Elizabeth has her very own YouTube channel and continues to spread the word out about her abduction and her profound awakening of her existence.