Couple Finds Something Scary Under Their Bed

When we go to sleep at night, we expect to feel some sense of security. A couple from the Seattle area, suspected something strange was happening in their home. At first, they didn’t want to believe it might be some kind of paranormal activity.

However, they began to notice things moved around inside of their home. Their valuables it seems, we’re all still there. It didn’t take long for them to phone the police. Once the police arrived, they spent around 45 minutes at the property.

As it turns out, both Brian and Bridget O’Neill returned to their apartment on Wednesday and were completely shocked. There was smeared lotion all over the door handles, a can of paint was dumped into the toilet, along with their mail being discarded and torn through.

Other oddities included Bridget finding the soles of around 20 pairs of her shoes were ripped out. Also, electronics were been piled up all over the bed. The place was a complete mess. Both Brian and Bridget, didn’t know what to make of this at first.

Their minds began to wander. As the couple began cleaning up the mess, they went back to their bedroom. When Brian bent down to pick up a bracelet from off the floor, he heard what sounded like a raccoon.

Brian said, “There was a noise coming from something alive. It sounded like a dying possum or raccoon. I had only heard wounded animals make that kind of noise before. I don’t think it’s the cat.”

The noises became louder and louder. Scratching was also heard. The couple knew something wasn’t right, so they called the police again…as they quickly wandered away from their bedroom.

Shockingly, when the officers returned, they discovered a meth addict hiding under the couples bed. She was armed with a knife, assumed to be taken from the kitchen. The skinny wild-eyed woman had been hiding under their bed for at least several hours.

Police believe the woman, who admitted to being on a days-long “meth rampage,” was hiding due to drug-induced paranoia. For some inexplicable reason, she had been using the knife to try to cut the box springs out from under the bed.

“When I saw that it was a woman, my reality suddenly kind of shifted,” Brian shared. “My wife pretty much collapsed on the stairwell.” He says she looked to be about 5-foot-7 and maybe 90 pounds. “I thought it was one of the skinniest people I have ever seen,” he said.

Certainly if this happened to you, anyone would be disturbed by it. You can only imagine what was going through this couples mind after they discovered this. Obviously this woman has some kind of mental illness or was strung out on drugs.

To her, was this just a harmless prank or were her intentions far more sinister? It is anyone’s best guess. Serial killers, often have many thoughts that race through their mind. But in the end, they are dangerous to society. This woman’s behavior was both erratic and spasticated.

We can hope that this family has since recovered from this bizarre incident. However, one can’t help but think this may have been just a warning for more things that could have come. The fact this woman did all of this is quite disturbing. For now, this was more of a psychological terror than anything. Let’s hope this family setup more security at their home. You never know who might be waiting behind your locked doors…when you leave your home.

