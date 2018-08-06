Couple Sucks Each Others Blood As Vampires

They live in Austin, Texas and met one another from a vampire gathering. Almost immediately, it seems…it was love at first bite for the bloodlusting pair. Known as Countess Lea of House Van Doorn and Count Tim of House Van Doorn, the two fell for one another from their mutual “connection of darkness”.

Soon enough, they found one another at a nightclub vampire festival. It quickly turned into a feeding frenzy, as the pair later began to drink each others blood as vampires. They felt an immediate rush, as their blood flowed quickly for one another.

The young couple now have a three year old son together, said 20 year old Lea. His name is Daedric, it is unknown if he will be attending a vampire themed wedding ceremony within the next year.

Lea said: “We won’t force anything onto Daedric but we are open with our lifestyle and if he decides to follow in our footsteps of course we will support him, but we feel that it is something that the vampire has to discover for themselves.”

When it comes to drinking blood, Lea also said: “We are kind of like sharks once we get going. I feel this rush of life, their essence, and their energy is coming into me. It is a sexual experience and we often draw blood in the bedroom. Vampires are highly sexualised creatures and having sex literally gets the blood pumping. Sucking blood is literally a sensation like no other.”

Both of them, believe they are hygienic when it comes to their feeding time. When 31 year old divorcee Tim met Lea for the first time, they didn’t expect that they would be in one another’s lives so intimately. Neither of them were expecting to see one another long term it seems. Fate brought them together, as they first became friends on Facebook.

Lea said: “He just came up to me and asked if I wanted a reading. I thought he was really tall and attractive so I went along with it. We were both practicing vampirism before we met and vampires definitely get a sense when someone else is a vampire too. There is a connection of darkness and a vampiric vibe that draws us to one another.”

It seems bloodsucking blossomed soon, in their unusual romance with one another. They share many things together. When they go out in public, they get many awkward and curious comments from people. Even some people have seriously or jokingly asked to be bitten by the couple.

Nowadays, both Tim and Lea will regularly cut each other’s skin with razor blades or use syringes to draw blood into a goblet or suck directly from one another’s wounds. The couple said, to them this sensation is better than sex and feels like ‘ecstasy’.

Tim said: “When I feed via blood it is it just as good as sex because as I feel this rush of life, their essence, their energy is coming into myself and I am taking it in and I feel empowered.”

The future for them no doubt will be a bloody one.

(Source: The Mirror)

