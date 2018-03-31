Dark web helps decode letter from The Devil

First and foremost, people should avoid the dark web, also known as the deep web. It is a dangerous gateway to the unknown underbelly of society. Many things happen that are rather disturbing. Strangely enough, after 342 years…a letter has partially been deciphered by the help of the dark web and the Times of Israel.

There are 15 different lines of this letter, which were all decoded. All of this started, when a woman named Isabella Tomasi, entered the Benedictine convent back in 1660. According to what the legend said, one early morning back in 1676, she awoke and found herself covered with ink.

There was a mysterious letter, that was written in front of her as well. The handwriting, was entirely undecipherable for years, until recent times. What has been transcribed, read the following devilish type of sentences:

God thinks he can free mortals.

This system works for no one.

Perhaps now, Styx is certain.

Isabella Tomasi, would later become Sister Maria Crocifissa della Concezione. There are some who believe that Isabella (Maria) was suffering from some form of schizophrenia or a bipolar type of disorder. She proclaimed that she didn’t write the letter and that it was from Satan itself.

The use of software was used to decipher the ancient text. Researchers at the Ludum Science Center in Sicily, tapped into what they had found on the dark web, accessed by special software. They found and used the only surviving letter which was later decoded. Danielle Abate, the director of the Ludum Science Center said the following:

“We primed the software with Ancient Greek, Arabic, the Runic alphabet and Latin to de-scramble some of the letter and show that it really is devilish.”

Later, the letter was simply known as “The Devil’s Letter”. It was then placed on display at the convent where it stayed until recent times. Suspicions were, that Isabella was a trained linguist. This might explain about the text, which was written so many years ago.

Danielle Abate, believes that Sister Maria, had written the letter herself. The letters were jumbled up parts of other languages, which were composed together. It is however, mere theory at this point in time. The letter describes the relationship between humans, God and Satan in a inconsequential manner. Was all of this, really an elaborate scheme by Lucifer (Satan) to turn Sister Maria away from God?

(Source: The Unexplained Mysteries and Mysterious Universe)

