Dashcam records Bigfoot crossing road in Russia

Share this article

















Seen in this compelling video footage, appears to be a Bigfoot crossing the remote snowy roads of Russia. Allegedly, this video recorded an ape-like beast crossing the road. This incident happened along the snow covered roads of Bashkortostan, near the Ural Mountains.

This area, has previously been noted to have Yeti wander around. Many sightings such as these, have been simply dismissed as hoaxes dating back to the 19th century. However, this time some sort of evidence has been captured. The likeness this is fake is pretty high. Like many of these types of sightings, the camera angle or distance is pretty bad, making it difficult to see much detail.

It is unknown what time of the night this exactly happened, but it seemed late in the evening. A hunched looking figure emerges, seen wandering from right to left. Perhaps the lights of the car startled it or equally so fancied its curiosity. Heard in the video, are a group of friends surprised as they become freaked out by the sighting.

The driver slams their brakes on, in response to the Bigfoot beast. At one point, the car is put into reverse, as they start backing up after being frightened. This stretch of road in the Republic of Bashkortostan is a treacherous one. The roads are rough, especially during this type of weather. The Urals stretch for 1600 miles and run from north to south through the western part of Russia.

The driver of the vehicle was Vadim Gilmanov. They went on to say, “This could have been someone’s cruel prank. On the other hand, who else could dash out so quickly during the middle of the night? It was in the middle of nowhere.”

Vadim was unsure about the entire incident it seems. The video is nearing 3 million views, since being posted back in 2016. With Russia’s vast forests and huge mountains which have not been explored much, it is quite possible some kind of big furry beast is lurking around somewhere. Stories about a huge, hulking monster living in the wilderness, have been a part of folklore for centuries.

Igor Burtsev, doctor of historical sciences and director of the International Center of Hominology NGO says, “Almost everyday, I receive new witness accounts about the Yeti from all over Russia. It’s easier to say where there haven’t been apparent sightings, rather than where there have been!” There are reports of people seeing them or their traces all over, including the Caucasus Mountains, the Krasnodar, Kirov, Kemerovo, and Novosibirsk Regions, Yakutia – and even the Moscow Region.”

The video is skeptical, yet fascinating like many of these alleged Bigfoot encounters.

(Source: Daily Mail and Russia Beyond)

Related