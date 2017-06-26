Daughter of Michael Jackson says Illuminati killed her father

Her father was one of the biggest stars of the world. He entertained millions throughout his controversial career. Michael Jackson, has since passed away back on June 25th of 2009. But was he in fact murdered?

Paris Jackson isn’t alone with her belief—as her aunt LaToya Jackson also thinks Michael was in fact murdered by the Illuminati. Paris was born on April 3rd of 1998. She is now 19 years old and has since become an actress and model.

Rumors swirled that Michael adopted his daughter Paris. However, she is the biological daughter of both Michael Jackson and Deborah Jeanne “Debbie” Rowe.

Deborah is an American nurse known for her marriage to Michael Jackson. She had two children with Michael both Paris and their son, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Both Deborah and Micheal later divorced on October 8th of 1999.

Even years later, there is much controversy surrounding the king of pop music and his legacy. While Michael Jackson was alive, it was suspected he was involved with a secret society. Many believe that the Illuminati took control over Michael at some point in his life.

Controversially, a photograph was taken by daughter Paris last year, appearing to show Michael Jackson sitting in the backseat of her car. The shaded silhouette, resembles what Michael wore during the earlier part of his career. If you look closely, his iconic black fedora hat can be seen in the shadows.

When Paris released this photo on Instagram, fans freaked out as imagined. Now, people wonder if his death was some sort of cover up or giant publicity stunt. The rumors continue to swirl online, as some think he did this to take a much needed vacation from the spotlight.

Many of Jackson’s album covers were riddled with Illuminati imagery. Michael may have been a part of the MK Ultra program. He incidentally fell victim to the influence and control of other members of this secret society. Michael ended up being a mere puppet for them and their hidden agenda.

Michael became paranoid towards the end of his life. He mentioned to his former manager Dieter Weisner, that groups of people wanted him dead. Michael went on to say:

“I can’t talk about it over the phone.” I don’t know what’s going to happen but I just feel… In my soul. Only God knows. They could shoot me, they could stab me, they could frame me and say I overdosed on DRUGS; they can do a lot of things.” “It’s not the government, it’s more than the government.”

So far, the only person held accountable for Michael’s death is Dr. Conrad Murray. He was Jackson’s doctor, who later was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Later, he was sentenced to four years in prison. Conrad gave Michael a deadly mix of anesthetic propofol and anxiolytic lorazepam drugs.

Paris Jackson still believes her father has murdered and that there is far more to her father’s death, than the public have been led to believe. “It’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way,” she told reporters, “And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

(Paris recently got this tattoo on her leg as a tribute to her dad)

