Strange
Dead girl opens her eyes as crowds gather
Far away in Sicily, Italy lies a coffin and inside of it a little girl. She died from pneumonia back in the year 1920. She seemingly appears to open her eyes, as a camera records her over an extended period of time.
Time lapse photography was used to capture this wondrous moment. Each recorded duration lasts for several hours at a time, between each photograph taken. When the sequence is pieced together, you can clearly see her opening her eyes beyond death. It is a strange phenomenon indeed and has people talking.
The girls father, Mario Lombardo suffered from the loss of his daughter. He wanted to preserve her memory, by having her embalmed by a man named Alfredo Salafia. It was a simple yet painstakingly tough task to accomplish.
When children die, it seems to bring even more sorrow to those who cared for the them. Mario wanted his daughter preserved to keep her memory alive in some way. Now, 97 years later, she still appears intact. This girl has since become known as “Sleeping Beauty” to those who visit the catacomb burial grounds. On top of her head, she sports a bow and was wrapped inside of a soft blanket—giving her the appearance of both youth and innocence from a time lost.
The girls name is Rosalio Lombardo and she rests at the Capuchin Catacombs. She was only 2 years old when she died. There are around 8000 corpses and 1252 mummies buried here. While Rosalio’s life was short lived, we can only assume she enjoyed her life while she was here. Now, she has become a reminder of how quickly our lives pass before our eyes.
Perhaps her spirit desperately wants to return, as these mere moments flicker before her eyes and ours as we watch the eerie video footage. This is what makes life precious, since time passes. The world continues to change and with it new beginnings and ends. Visitors continue to flock here to catch a glimpse of the now famous deceased child.
During the 16th century, the church here wanted to preserve and make the bodies of both the friars and monks more accessible. This was done for those who wanted to pay their respect to the deceased. This trend continued beyond inner religious burial practices and made its way to the general public. This explains perhaps why Rosalio was preserved in such a way.
There are other unusual burial sightings found here including Brother Silvestro of Gubbio 1599 (a humble dressed monk), Two Painting Brothers (two painters dressed alike), Screaming corpses (from decay they appear to scream), Woman and child (standing next to one another), Colonel Enea Di Giuliano of France 1848 and Bartolomeo Megna “the Giant”. Certainly if someone was nearby this location, it may be worth the time to see such an unusual group of oddities.
(Source: Disclose TV)