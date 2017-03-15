Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? This is the question once asked by actor Jack Nicholson, from the first featured film about Batman released back in 1999. Perhaps this same question applies to a magician by the named of Mike Super. Mike was the winner of the NBC show Phenomenon. Currently, he tours North America demonstrating his illusion show. While this may seem fairly normal as a performer, there is something else behind the curtains driving him and his “magical” ways.

Mike is an example of a number of magicians, who are believed to dwell into the dark arts. These magicians, call upon the power of the underworld to accomplish their tricks. Often they deceive the public, keeping people guessing just how they do it. Many times, people create videos and stories showing how they setup their tricks to appease their own minds.

In actuality, these are merely a cover up—to keep people off balance, as well with their thinking. Sensationalism plays a big part—in fooling the public and their beliefs. There are some magicians who choose not to partake in these practices and more often than not— they haven’t achieved the same sort of success by comparison. Those magicians who follow their evil tendencies, seem to grab more of the spotlight overall.

It is believed that demonic forces have helped a selected few magicians reach the top, granting them both fortune and fame. Among some of these magicians the names include Dynamo, Yif, David Blaine, Hans Klok, Cyril, Criss Angel and others. Some think that demons are involved with these magicians and others within the public eye, to manipulate society by another power.

Canadian born author and mystic Manly P. Hall wrote:

“It is possible to make contracts with spirits whereby the magician becomes for stipulated time the master of an elemental being. True black magic is performed with the aid of a demoniacal spirit, who serves the sorcerer for the length of his earthly life.”

There are some who think aliens are nothing more than demons. This is another possibility, as in modern time, it seems that black magic has taken hold of our world. Perhaps the satanic magicians have taken control, pulling the strings of governments and leaders abroad.

Some think that the NWO (New World Order) are a group of elites, who are here to fulfill a hidden role manipulating mankind to do their bidding. Are these type of magicians a part of this movement? One can only ponder for now.

