Dying CIA operative reveals details of Area 51

Back in March of 2013, an interview took place at an undisclosed location. What was learned from a former government employee was rather intriguing. Specifically, this man worked at the Area 51 base located in Lincoln County, Nevada, United States. During this time, he was dying and before his passing, he wanted to share his own personal experience and story with others—presenting the truth of extraterrestrial life.

The actual Area 51 location is in actuality, a part of Edwards Air Force Base, within the Nevada Test and Training Range. This unknown man revealed during this interview—information about the infamous Roswell incident which happened back in mid-1947. The covert operation press release insisted this was in fact a United States Air Force balloon—which crashed near a ranch in Roswell.

This has since been debunked as a UFO spacecraft was discovered at the same crash site. There have been several eye witnesses who have come forward—mentioning what they had seen that day. Many nonbelievers feel that people who come forward such as this, are desperately seeking their 15 minutes of fame. Maybe this man is telling the truth, as he was close to the end of his life and wanted to get this information off his chest.

The details are very specific with his experiences. He revealed that he worked under the Eisenhower Administration and was formally in the United States Army. This video that has been floating around the internet, discussing details such as the alien autopsy video which was leaked a while ago. Those who have held higher up positions in the government, have disclosed information to the public sum 50 years later or more.

Technology has since caught up, and people are no longer being kept in the dark about alien encounters any longer. The truth of things has since come to light. NASA is now saying there is a possibility that alien life forms are out there as close as on our Moon. It is believed that the planet Enceladus (the sixth-largest moon of Saturn) is now deemed to be inhabitable. Astronomers have confirmed that planets such as these can sustain life.

This means that aliens from other worlds can survive there and upon Earth. We have been visited for quite some time and more details will be released about it. People are in fear of their lives for releasing further information. Hopefully soon, people will realize that humanity needs to know and see real conclusive evidence about alien life—here on Earth and from outer space.

Related