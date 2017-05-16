England’s most haunted doll Peggy causes people to suffer

Her name is Jayne Harris and she is a paranormal investigator from Shrewsbury, Shropshire. This country town area of England, was built near the River Severn and has a population of around 72,000 people.

While people believe in superstitions, a doll known as Peggy has stirred up quite a fuss. People have reportedly suffered from chest pains, nausea and crippling headaches among other oddities. Superstitions run high here, which include curses to those who cross paths with this mysterious doll.

A warning of sorts has been mentioned, as eighty different viewers said they experienced different symptoms after viewing the video about the doll. Perhaps whatever spirit that lingers behind, is strong enough to reach others even from far away.

The Peggy doll, is believed to be haunted Jayne Harris said. It was given to her by the former owner of the doll. Strangely, the doll has predicted the death of someones cat and is believed to have ties to the Holocaust. Great tragedy must be fixated upon this doll, as Jayne continues to unravel its mysteries.

The video footage seen of this rather creepy doll, has paranormal enthusiasts puzzled. One British woman has even suffered a heart attack—after her encounter with Peggy the doll on March 16th. This woman said she suffered the heart attack after watching a video of Jayne and Peggy in a car together. Perhaps this doll is indeed cursed somehow by an evil spirit of sorts.

There are some people who have reported visions of mental institutions as they watch or see the doll in person. Maybe the original owner of the doll was somehow abused at an institution. Many agree that emotions of overwhelming anxiety occur after encountering this doll. There seems to be something truly wrong with it.

After coming into possession of the doll, Jayne said it has changed her life. Her estimation now—is that around 80 different people, have experienced something while being in contact with the doll or after watching her videos.

Jayne has been studying spirit attachment since the death of her cousin Kelly, back in the year 2000.

She said: ‘Some are small, like computer screens freezing, sharp headaches or a sense of dread, but others are more disturbing. ‘One lady said that when she opened a photograph of Peggy, her computer froze on the picture and the room went cold. ‘She then said, she felt someone in the room with her and could hear them moving around. This lady was messaging me at the time via Facebook asking me to quickly advise her on what to do.

‘I took Peggy down into an isolation area and requested that she cease her tormenting. Apparently everything returned to normal.’ Jayne continued: ‘Another lady yesterday said she had been experiencing light bulbs blowing and a presence in her home after she had been speaking about Peggy. ‘With Peggy, it’s not only while people are looking at her or watching her, it seems to be afterwards too.’

One can only guess that Jayne’s curiosity got the better of her, as she continues to examine Peggy UK’s most haunted doll.

(Source: Daily Mail)

Related