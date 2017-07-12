Entrance to the underworld discovered under Mexican pyramid

What is believed to be the entrance to the underworld, rests under a large pyramid located in Teotihuacán. This ancient Mesoamerican city, is located within the Valley of Mexico. It is here, this significant discovery has been made. Believed to stretch for numerous miles underground, elaborate tunnel systems were constructed. Perhaps even another lost civilization, could exist somewhere deep within these tunnel walls as a secret passage.

One can only imagine the sheer amount of time, it took to construct such a tunnel system. However, there may be hidden technologies that exist or existed to create all of this much faster. The tunnel was found specifically at the Pyramid of the Moon and the Plaza de la Luna.

The Pyramid of the Moon is the second-largest structure in the ancient city. (the largest is the Pyramid of the Sun) While the tunnel itself its rather long, it also extends from the central square which is known as Plaza de la Luna. The pyramid is estimated to be 33 feet deep. Other tunnel passages have been discovered as well recently. One tunnel found rests underneath of the Temple of the Plumed Serpent.

Originally, the discovery was made by sheer accident by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History. They used a process known as electrical resistivity tomography. This technique creates mappings of subterranean images. It is believed that The Pyramid of the Moon was used for human sacrificial purposes. More artifacts and samples are being collected to determine the truth of things.

Teotihuacán at one point in time, boasted a believed population of at least 125,000 people making it one of the largest ancient populations in the Americas. Aside from the pyramids, Teotihuacán is known for its complex family residential compounds; the Avenue of the Dead. Many of the murals found have been well-preserved amazingly enough.

Archaeologist Veronica Ortega, was a part of the discovery. She mentioned the findings of the mysterious tunnel now confirms that Teotihuacan’s were reproducing patterns associated with great emulated monuments. Veronica went on to say, underground life may have originated here. This includes animals, plants and perhaps people.

It is entirely possible, that ritual ceremonies celebrated cycles of agriculture here as well. Now, the researchers are hopeful that the tunnel has been looted already. Previously, another tunnel found—had been looted already. Who knows what might have been found inside there or taken away for different reasons.

The discovery of this happened back in June of 2017. Only now, has this discovery been presented to the public and with it much excitement and speculation.

(Source: National Geographic)