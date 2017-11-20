Former President George Bush was controlled by aliens

Loading...

For years, people wondered why there seemed to be something off about former President George Bush. During a press conference held back years ago, a reflection or alien being can be seen just off the right shoulder of George Bush.Some believe, that this is nothing more than an unintentional optical illusion.

Perhaps so, however during many interviews, the former President seemed to act rather peculiar. It almost seemed like something or someone was feeding him information. With most public figures, they often read off teleprompters regurgitating the selected information created by their advisers and/or publicists. This time seemed like no other, except for the alien being seen behind the pane of glass inside The White House.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked about extraterrestrials, the former U.S. President George W. Bush briefly said nothing, yet his statements confirmed something and this is how the conversation went:

Jimmy asked: “When you were in office, did you go through the secret files – the UFO documents?” George Bush responded: “Maybe. You know, it’s funny, my daughters asked the very same question. But I’m not telling you. I’m not telling you nothing.”

The estimation is, around 55% of all Americans believe, that the government is keeping secrets such as this, away from the general public. The majority rules and from this percentage, it seems that more than half of the country doesn’t trust their very own government.

Jimmy then said: “Are there really great secrets that you know that you can’t share with people?”

On the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show, Jimmy then pointed out that George Bush is no longer President.

Even though George Bush won’t talk about it, many feel he does knows something regarding UFOs and alien life existence. Back during the morning of November 3rd, 2003, radar picked up a UFO in restricted air space around the White House.

Deployed were two fighter jets that were instructed to comb the area, but nothing was ever found. Years later, on April 27th, 2005, there was another UFO which was spotted coming from Reagan National Airport towards the White House at up to 120 miles per hour.

After this happened, then President George Bush was sent into an underground protective bunker. There were three helicopters seen. One of these helicopters, was military and the other two were police. They came to the location, but no UFOs were ever spotted so they claimed.

A number of sources recalled seeing a UFO over President George Bush’s ranch in Texas. This happened back on January 8, 2006. There were over a dozen people, who recalled seeing a large UFO estimated at being 300 meters in size or around 985 feet.

Others believed, it was larger being about a mile long in size. The witnesses said, the UFO stopped and then hovered over the area. This UFO, had bright lights and was flying over Stephenville towards the president’s ranch located in Crawford. Later, a number of USAF jets scoured the area.

MUFON (Mutual Unidentified Flying Object Network) made note that the object, was seen on radar.The military would at first deny the reports and made mention that “error was made regarding the reported training activity of military aircraft”. The military also said that “10 F-16s from the 457th Fighter Squadron were performing training operations in the Brownwood Military Operating Area.”

Something about all of this just doesn’t seem right. The public has been led to believe otherwise. The conspiracy is, that George Bush knows more than he appears to. Most of the time, he downplays things and simply plays dumb. This, may have been an elaborate scheme right from the start, as he was put into office to do the bidding of a higher powers at work. His public persona, was created as a distraction of sorts. Now, look at what the world has become. Let’s hope for a better future for everyone and hopefully the truth will eventually come forward.

(Source: Mysterious Universe)