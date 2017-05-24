Ghost box message left behind from Robin Williams

He was beloved by many and had a career that spanned for decades. Actor and stand-up comedian Robin Williams will forever be missed. The world lost him on August 11th, 2014 he was only 63 years old. It is quite remarkable, all of the smiles he put on peoples faces while he was here.

His work continues to live on. People have memories of meeting him. Many of his interviews were humorous and of course close family and friends have their stories about him. He seemed like someone who could make you laugh—at any given moment.

To classify Robin Williams is rather difficult, because he was such a unique man. He had an incredible comedic timing that transcended on stage and screen. It was fitting he began his television career playing an extraterrestrial on the sitcom Mork & Mindy. He truly was from out of this world, people say. He could even make a gorilla laugh read about this here.

His very last performance was a voice over piece as Dennis the Dog in Absolutely Anything (2015). Over his career, he performed 105 different times as an actor and 11 times as a writer. (11 different works were created by him)

He produced 3 different productions and directed twice. His gruesome death by suicide (by hanging himself) left fans, friends and family in absolute shock. Certainly, the world was a better place with him in it.

Determined to find the truth of things, Steve Huff a paranormal researcher, inventor, photographer and blogger decided to investigate the death of Robin Williams. Steve continued in his video, explaining how he has been a Robin Williams fan his entire life and enjoyed his work.

The day that Robin Williams died, Steve began what is known as a ghost box session. This device (also known as Frank’s box or a voice box) is used to communicate with the dead. Ghost boxes are simple radios with scanning functions—allowing them to search through the airwaves, until a station is readily available.

He believes that he made contact with Robin’s spirit somehow. He states in the video, this session is not meant to disrespect Robin Williams in any way. Steve believes this as honoring his memory. As the day passed on, Steve continued trying to make contact with, what he felt as the spirit of Robin Williams. There are many that think Steve is simply crazy and doing all of this as a one big publicity stunt.

He insists it’s not and merely research. Steve has been communicating with spirits for many years, he proclaims he is able on rare occasions to actually see them as well. Quite often, he can sense, hear and even feel them while attempting to communicate to them.

He isn’t alone, as other people around him have also had similar experiences. Steve, also has been in contact with his late father. When he made contact to Robin Williams, Steve said that Robin had crossed over to heaven and that Robin’s father was there with him waiting.

Steve said: “RIP Robin Williams. Always a fan. Thank you for everything you did and bringing laughter and joy to so many, even if you yourself were not feeling the joy yourself. You will always be remembered.”

Steve continues his cutting edge research, trying to record the voices of the dead on his site and posts on his YouTube channel.