Ghost hunter becomes possessed by childish spirit

A couple from the United Kingdom, admitted to capturing footage of a paranormal encounter. Both Rebecca Palmer and her husband Sean Reynolds, were at the New Mills Art Theatre located in the city of Manchester.

It is here, where the unusual happened. Rebecca at some point, appears to be taken over by something on a spiritual level. Both of them are seen in the room, with the camera recording. Sean begins talking with Rebecca, as she eerily falls silent before bowing her head down.

Sean attempts to further communicate with her, as he is suddenly thrown to the floor by a presence of some kind. Both Sean and Rebecca are ghost hunters by trade and had their equipment on, while this was happening. The equipment is used to pick up any paranormal type energies, which may be nearby. At one point in the video, Sean makes mention about the noises from the machines running and how something was detected.

Rebecca is clearly seen, grasping an odd looking doll, as things begin happening. She appears to be possessed by something otherworldly it seems. Rebecca then asks for her “mummy” out of bewilderment. Sean is unsure of what exactly was happening. The entire incident, seems quite far fetched—as this appears to be a publicity stunt of some sort. Perhaps this was for their ghost hunting business and television program which airs in the United Kingdom.

Dolls can sometimes become vessels for evil, but not always. Spirits can try to communicate with the living as well, to see if their loved ones need comfort from beyond the grave. While many have seen this video, they have laughed at it as complete nonsense. Both of them admit that this was spontaneous and not planned. They believe, that something truly strange happened on that day, which they will never forget.

Nothing was mentioned about where the doll came from. However, dolls are objects that sometimes harness strong spiritual energy connections, that different entities can be transfixed upon. Rebecca who is from Liverpool, said she could feel something in the room as soon as she entered it.

Rebecca said she heard a child’s voice, but no one else could hear it.

She said:

“I can’t remember much of what happened. I remember I felt like a child but it was all a haze. “When I came out of it, it felt like when you have been dreaming and you remember fragments but can’t piece it all together. “It was quite frightening. I couldn’t stop shaking and I felt really weak and drained. “When we were going around the rest of the rooms I felt the little girl was still with me, following me. I kept getting waves of how she was feeling, she was so sad. “As a mum, it was really difficult knowing I had been taken over by the spirit of a child who had died. It really did affect me emotionally. It was really upsetting. “I couldn’t believe the energy had been so powerful it had knocked Sean off his feet and thrown him away from me. Why would it do that? It is so strange. “I try never to doubt the power of the spirit world and the night at the theatre proves just how dangerous the paranormal world can be.” Sean added: “It was so emotional for me seeing Bex like that. I have never seen anything like it before. “The whole team went into a panic. I don’t think any of us have experienced an energy so powerful before. It completely lifted me off my feet. “It was quite frightening but at the same time so intriguing. I don’t think the spirit was negative, just frightened.”

Originally, both Sean and Rebecca were invited to visit the New Mills Art Theatre, for an upcoming television series titled “Ghost Dimension”. It appears they got more than they bargained for on this adventure.

(Source: The Sun and Coast to Coast)