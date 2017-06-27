Giant cover up by the Smithsonian Institute

The Smithsonian Institute, was forced to release documentation involving a rather astounding piece of world history. It seems that The US Supreme Court, ordered the Smithsonian Institution to destroy evidence of severely large sized human remains that were found.

All of this, has since been swept under the rug and all traces have been covered up. This occurred back in the early 1900’s. The reasoning for this, was to preserve the mainstream narrative of evolution. The news organization known as World News Daily Report apparently published an article about it.

This article was titled “Smithsonian Admits to Destruction of Thousands of Giant Human Skeletons in Early 1900’s.” After this, the Smithsonian Institution in secret—along with others kept any real hardcore evidence from surfacing. Later, the documentation of the discovery was declassified back in 2015. The following statements were made and documented about this:

A US Supreme Court ruling has forced the Smithsonian institution to release classified papers dating from the early 1900’s that proves the organization was involved in a major historical cover up of evidence showing giants human remains in the tens of thousands had been uncovered all across America and were ordered to be destroyed by high level administrators to protect the mainstream chronology of human evolution at the time. The allegations stemming from the American Institution of Alternative Archaeology (AIAA) that the Smithsonian Institution had destroyed thousands of giant human remains during the early 1900’s was not taken lightly by the Smithsonian who responded by suing the organization for defamation and trying to damage the reputation of the 168-year old institution. During the court case, new elements were brought to light, as several Smithsonian whistle blowers admitted to the existence of documents that allegedly proved the destruction of tens of thousands of human skeletons reaching between 6 feet and 12 feet in height, a reality mainstream archaeology can not admit to for different reasons, claims AIAA spokesman, James Churward.

The following is mentioned in the Bible, according to Genesis 6:4. Known as the Nephilim, these beings are believed to be the offspring of God and daughters of men. They proceeded to take wives for themselves—creating offspring that were powerful, large sized and in the image of their creator.

From the scriptures in the Bible, the Nephilim are the sons of fallen angels and men making them rather powerful in their own right. The sheer size of these beings is quite impressive.

The largest known man known to date—was Robert Wadlow, who holds a Guinness World Record for being 8 ft 11.1 inches tall. He lived to be only 22 years old. The largest woman ever known so far was Zeng Jinlian, she lived to be only 17 years old and stood 8 ft 1 ¾ inches tall.

Regarding the cover up, many believe either this is nonsense and completely made up or in fact, these large bone remains exist somewhere and are hidden for various different reasons.

(Source: Snopes and Disclose TV)