Haunting moments recorded before girls die

More in Ghosts
-
Ghosts
Ghostly girl seen in photo has people freaking out
A viewer sent in a photograph, of what appears to be young ghostly girl in a...
-
Ghosts
Scottish couple seeks nanny to work in their haunted house
While many have specific skills in life, looking after someones children is a specialty. A working...
-
Ghosts
Boy photographed next to television spectre
When the television is turned off, someone can glance at their blank TV screen. What they...
-
Ghosts
Restless spirit captured in mother and daughter selfie photo
While a mother and daughter share a tender kiss together, a restless spirit appears in their...
-
Ghosts
Reflection of ghost boy captured during girls birthday party
Sally Watts, from Brynhyfryd, North Wales noticed a disturbing reflective image after a photograph was snapped...
-
Ghosts
Ghost box message left behind from Robin Williams
He was beloved by many and had a career that spanned for decades. Actor and stand-up...
-
Ghosts
Japanese ghost haunts abandoned hospital
The following video is disturbing for a few moments. A Japanese reporter was out on assignment...
-
Ghosts
Banshee ghost photographed in India has gone viral
Several days ago in India, people were freaking out over a strange sighting. It seems that...
-
Ghosts
Ghost girl captured by trail camera has locals spooked
What appears to be an apparition of a young girl in the woods, has residents spooked...
-
Ghosts
The Peaches Geldof ghost hand mystery
Seen in this Instagram photograph, was an eerie hand captured by mother Peaches Geldof. The daughter...
-
Ghosts
Paranormal team documents haunting at The Capitol Theatre
There have been reports about a haunted theatre located in Chambersburg, PA quite recently. The building...
-
Ghosts
Girl encounters staircase ghost
Things become rather mysterious as things go bump in the night. This time is no exception,...
-
Ghosts
Creepy ghost face peers out from new car
Imagine your out on the town shopping, getting something to eat and just finished hanging out...
-
Ghosts
Tree damaged by storm resembles the White Lady ghost
Was it nature or something supernatural that happened recently in Rochester, New York? Regardless, some people...
-
Ghosts
Young Japanese girl waves goodbye to the ghost of her uncle
A rather extraordinary video has been floating around the internet for the last few years, it...
-
Ghosts
Ghost haunts young child in cradle seen on video playback
Sometimes the living are bothered by the dead. Spirits run restless among the innocent. This small...
-
Ghosts
Haunted cabin story time with Loey Lane
Her name is Loey Lane and she has a YouTube channel about various topics. She has...
-
Ghosts
Brooklyn man documents his paranormal experiences
A Brooklyn man, claims he has captured photographic and video evidence of real paranormal happenings around...
-
Ghosts
Romanian grandmother takes selfie from beyond the grave
A Romanian woman named Gina Mihai, was contacted from beyond the grave—by her fallen grandmother. Gina...
-
Ghosts
Civil War ghost captured on video
The location hasn’t been disclosed, however the video shows what appears to be a ghost caught...