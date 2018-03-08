Humans are nothing but energy vampires

Sometimes when we meet someone, something just feels off. This person seemingly rubs you the wrong way, they give off a bad vibe. It happens when we meet certain people. Beyond different personality traits, we will either connect or disconnect with specific people. There is a reason for this. They are draining our very energy, like vampires do with blood!

According to a scientific study by Olivia Bader-Lee, a physician and therapist from the University of Bielefeld, Germany…plants can and do absorb energy from other plants. Likewise, this is believed to happen with people as well. The specific study about this is called bioenergetics. These studies, follow the behavior of energy in living things.

Research was first conducted by examining types of algae. One algae in particular behaved quite peculiar. Known as Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, this single-cell green alga measures roughly 10 micrometres in diameter. It swims with two flagella as well.

In addition to photosynthesis taking place, this algae uses an alternative energy source. It absorbs energy from other algae around it. A German biologist named Olaf Kruse, reported his findings online and confirmed his suspicions on naturesite.com

From what was learned by Olivia Bader-Lee, our bodies are much like sponges, able to absorb energy from all around us. This is what she had to say:

“This is exactly why there are people who feel uncomfortable when they are in a certain group with a mixture of energy and emotions. The human body is very similar to a plant that sucks, absorbs the energy needed to feed your emotional state, and can energize the cells and increase the amount of cortisol and catabolize, feed the cells depending on the emotional need.”

Sometimes when we get angry or sad, it may well be that we are picking up on different energies from around us. Perhaps some people are giving off extreme amounts of a positive or negative energy.

This may help to explain or understand just why people can be very moody in certain moments. They might be feeling stressed, nervous or anxious even. Picking up good energy is always best, so that the human spirit can maintain a happy, optimistic and outgoing series of inspirations.

According to Olivia Bader-Lee, over the course of centuries, mankind has lost their connection with nature, which changes how we exist in today’s world. Our exchange of energy with nature could bring forth great benefits to humanity and how we feel. In hindsight, our spirit is a field of energy.

Some people think of it as something supernatural around them. With so many different variations of energy manifesting around us, it has left us constantly searching for answers. In ancient times, cultures from around the world – have interpreted these energies into different things, including false idols and various religious beliefs. Most scientists, have shunned the very notion about all of this, out of fear of rejection by the rest of the scientific community. Perhaps more will be learned about this, in the not so distant future.

(Source: Paranormal Horror)