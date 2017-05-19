Incredible cyclops goat has been born in India

While nature can be cruel, it sometimes can be wondrous. Recently, a small peculiar baby goat was born in Assam, India. (This area has a really large population of around 31 million people living here)

It seems this is no ordinary goat, but one born with only one eye. Comparable to the mythological cyclops creature, this young goat has since become the object of both admiration and worship by some people.

Legends and lore from Greek mythology, have portrayed the cyclops creature as being both powerful and wise. They often have been mentioned as being a primordial race of giants, each with a single eye in the center of their forehead. Ancient Greek poet Homer, mentioned them in his epic tale The Odyssey. The actual word cyclops means “round eyed” or “circle-eyed”.

This baby goat, was born on the 10th of May and has quickly gained fame around the world. It suffers from a rare congenital disorder known as Cyclopia, which occurs in both humans and animals. The rarity of this happening, is only 1 out of 16,000 or so animals and about 1 in 200 miscarried fetuses. This condition happens when both the right and left hemispheres of the brain don’t separate as they are designed to, early on in pregnancy.

Various different formations can happen such as partially fused eyeballs. Other irregularities happen also like no eyelashes or eyelids along with no real nose. Both the upper and lower lips may be present but most of the time they are quite smaller. Also, the upper jaw is short and there are teeth are missing, which is why their normal sized tongue protrudes. Other animals have unfortunately suffered like this ranging from horses, pigs, cows, cats and even dusky sharks.

The veterinarian team, predicted that this goat would die within just a few days. However, the little guy is still hanging in there. (He has only one ear as well) Goats typically live between 15 to 18 years. While this goat is still around, many people have flocked to the area to get a glimpse of it. The villagers consider this goat to be quite sacred. Some locals and travelers are even worshiping the small goat praising its existence.

Mukhuri Das is the owner of the goat and believes that it will bring luck to his home.

Mukhuri Das said: ‘I was shocked. It’s like a miracle and people have been coming to our place to see this baby goat.’ ‘They told me it will die in a few days but that was not true.’ ‘It’s my responsibility to take care of the baby goat. I have been feeding him like a normal goat.’ ‘It might be something from God that the baby goat was born in our house.’ A villager who had come to see the baby goat said: ‘When I came to know about it, I thought it’s a lie. But I was shocked to see the goat with a single eye.’

