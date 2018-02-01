Inside the Devil’s Dungeon

Known as Satan’s Hollow, this location is believed to be a passage into the underworld where the Devil itself reigns. This location has earned another name known as “The Devil’s Dungeon”. The location is somewhere near Kenwood, Ohio.

A young woman named Lindsey Vetter managed to find the location and took a number of photographs of it, later sharing the these online. The area of Kenwood, is rather small with a population of around 7,000 people who call this place home. WCPO originally published a snippet of this story, back in the year 2014.

A blogger named Rick Fenbers said: “It’s one of the best known, but least seen, urban legends around here.” Rick’s blog focuses on Cincinnati Hauntings & Urban Legends.

People sometimes come here sniffing around seeing if they can find anything. Perhaps secretive sacrifices and other type rituals are being held here or have in the past, by a group of Satanists. These folks, must have been pretty good…because the legend says they actually were able to open a doorway to hell.

Curious teenagers come wandering through the area, it isn’t exactly the safest place to wander around. It is pretty easy to start getting spooked being inside these tunnels. Quite possibly amateur paranormal investigators, have discreetly investigated “The Devil’s Dungeon” as well.

“Satan’s Hollow,” neighbors and cops call this place an actual nightmare. The doorway itself, is nestled behind an apartment complex that is a storm drain system. The land now is on private property, so those curious enough…would have to get permission from the owners to investigate the area.

The homeowners certainly don’t want people coming around, according to Blue Ash Police Lt. Steve Schueler. He said, “People park in their driveway and try to get into the drainage system and nobody likes that. (The owner) has had to chase off some people, for sure.”

Blogger Rick Fenbers went on to say, that there have been screams heard coming from inside the tunnels at night. Reportedly, there have been floating faces and unexplainable apparitions as well.

So far, Police Lt. Steve Schueler said, about twice a year are they are called in to remove trespassers. To date, nobody has been charged or ticketed yet. The trespassers are made up of curious teens, who seem to have nothing better to do.

David Scott is a filmmaker and uploaded a video exploring the tunnels back during October of 2012. He said, “This is one of the scariest locations I have ever investigated.” He and his team used a spirit box to scan any frequencies heard on a loop. During one point in the video, eerie words are heard including “Satan”. Questions are asked like “Is this place haunted?” Something replies “yes”.

Perhaps something paranormal is happening here, as over time the location has become quite a hotspot for activity. It is unknown if anyone has actually been killed here, as any information has been kept in secret for years.

(Source: Creepy Cincinnati and WCPO Cincinnati)

