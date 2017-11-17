Josh Highcliff’s Bigfoot encounter

Loading...

While out in the woods, people often come across natural beauty and sometimes they can see different animals along their journey. What if however, they stumbled upon a Bigfoot? How would one react to such a thing? A man back in October 24th, 2013, named Josh Highcliff crossed paths with the unthinkable. One day, he decided to go hunting on a property located in Mississippi.

Since this encounter, Josh was reluctant to journey back into the wilderness again. He explained that this day, he was out to document his hunt, explaining why he had a camera. He said that he was out hunting hogs in a part of swamp, that he was familiar with. He knew from before, that hogs frequented this area, as this is his own hunting property. This location isn’t too far away from the road, nearby about 9 miles west from it.

This time however, the hunter may have become the hunted. After watching the video footage of the Bigfoot beast, heavy breathing can be heard. Josh at some point, was fearful of his life as this day possibly could have been his last. Josh reflected back to that moment. He remembers wearing his hunting camouflage outfit and he was armed with his rifle.

He was sitting fairly still, waiting for nightfall. This is when hogs come out to wander around these parts of the wilderness. After time passed by, he heard a noise behind a tree he was sitting on. To his surprise, he couldn’t believe his own eyes. This was no hog, but a large dark fur covered beast.

At first, he thought it was some kind of legendary skunk ape. Glancing over, he noticed the huge fur covered humanoid that was crouched down by a dead cypress tree. Josh estimated that this thing was around 50 yards away from him. Initially, for a mere moment, he thought it could be a hog, until he looked to see – that it had enormous shoulders, a head, along with large hands.

This thing appeared to be digging out a stump from the ground. Josh felt a wave of fear wash over him, as he stood there not knowing what to do. His first instinct was to run, he didn’t even think about shooting it.

When faced with a situation such as this, it is as if everything slows down around you. Josh held up his iphone camera and began taking video of this Bigfoot beast. From fear, he pushed the record button several times, because it stopped blinking red on the display.

Pushing it again, he noticed a truck driving down the road. From the noise of the truck, this Bigfoot seemed to be startled. It then stood up! Josh tried to remain quiet but his fear took over as he then began to run away.

From his estimation, Josh said that this Bigfoot must have been at least 7 feet tall if not bigger. This wasn’t a bear and Josh now wonders if this was someone pranking him. He is still skeptical about returning back to the spot where he captured this alleged Bigfoot creature on video. Josh Highcliff, recalls tales of skunk apes and the honey island swamp monster around this area – but he never thought he would ever see one, or the possibility of it being real. Many Bigfoot experts, believe that this is legit proof.

One comment makes mention of the wood cracking in the video, the sound heard, is quite loud making it more believable. The wood is not completely rotten where the Bigfoot was standing. Now, explain how a guy in wearing a ape suit sitting in water, with ape gloves on could tear off such a large piece with ease like this thing did. Also, they would have to shift their body to move a piece, this Bigfoot barely moved and that is demonstrates its sheer size and strength. The Bigfoot is believed to have tried eating termites and/or ants from the decayed tree branch.

“The skunk ape, also known as the swamp cabbage man, swamp ape, stink ape, Florida Bigfoot, Louisiana Bigfoot, myakka ape, swampsquatch, and myakka skunk ape, is a hominid cryptid said to inhabit the U.S. states of Florida, North Carolina, and Arkansas, although reports from Florida are most common. It is named for its appearance and for the unpleasant odor that is said to accompany it.” – Wikipedia