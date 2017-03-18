A glass display located in Baltimore, Maryland showcases what may well be a Kap-Dwa. These large two-headed giants were believed to originate from the jungles of Argentina, South America. Also known as Patagones or Patagonian giants, they once lived as a race of people from the coastline of Patagonia.

Patagonia is a region located at the southernmost tip of South America, shared by Argentina and Chile, with the Andes Mountains as its dividing line. A Dutch captain named Sebalt de Weert mentioned that his crew witnessed several giants, while they were traveling through the Magellan Strait. Even The Vatican, apparently had/has recorded documents that mention giants in South America which were killed by the Aztecs.

These unusual oddities date back to 1673, when a two-headed giant was captured by Spanish sailors and thereby held captive on a Spanish ship. The story goes, the Spaniards lashed the giant to the mainmast of the ship. Later, the giant broke free and suffered a fatal injury after being pierced through the chest with a large pike weapon.

The sheer size of these giants ranged from 12-20 feet tall and they had several heads. The remains of one of these giants can now be seen at Bob’s Side Show at The Antique Man Ltd. In Baltimore, Maryland. It is perhaps the only known surviving corpse left intact. Of course some argue this is a fake and nothing but a lure to get people in for ticket sales.

The corpse has been preserved and showcased in a large glass box display. Some people think that this odd two-headed giant is not a Kap-Dwa—but a deformed conjoined twin corpse. Either way, it is quite a sight to see and it is rather unusual. The origination of the corpse, dates back to England in the 19th century. A traveling show known as the Edwardian Horror Circuit ended up with the corpse and over time it was passed between different showmen over time.

Eventually, the two-headed oddity ended up at Weston’s Birnbeck Pier in 1914, located in North Somerset, England. It was there, it stayed for the next 45 years, until it was purchased by Lord Thomas Howard in 1959. After he ended up with the Kap-Dwa, it would later pass several more times—before making its way to Bob’s Side Show at The Antique Man Ltd in Baltimore, owned by Robert Gerber and his wife. The mummified remains still remain to be a mystery to onlookers today.

