Keanu Reeves believed to be a vampire and/or time traveling magician

Believed to be Nosferatu or perhaps a time traveling magician, actor Keanu Reeves defies all logical odds. There are multiple theories about Keanu Reeves, he has had quite a successful acting career throughout the years, yet he seemingly doesn’t age much at all.

One can compare him from the year 1994 until now and he seems to stay relatively the same. This leads people to speculate, that he constantly has Botox sessions done to him. This helps maintain his youthful appearance or perhaps its something else entirely. Reeves still manages to look like he is in his 20’s or 30’s even.

Some internet hearsay, mentions that Reeves is also is a vampire, making him an immortal among men. Many feel there is something off about him, he is an unusual soul of sorts. Keanu Reeves, ironically had a part in the adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel, which was turned into a film released back in 1992. He played Jonathan Harker and Gary Oldman portrayed Dracula among other stellar casting choices.

On the other hand, people also believe he resembles the famous Charlemagne (Charles the Great) from history, who allegedly died on January 28, 814 at age 71. Charlemagne was the King of the Franks from 768, King of the Lombards from 774 and Emperor of the Romans from 800.

He later would go on, to unite much of Europe during the early Middle Ages. Other comparisons to Reeves includes Paul Mounet who was a French actor. Maybe the man has figured out a way to simply leap through time itself.

Since Paul Mounet was an actor, maybe Reeves has kept up his acting chops throughout time bringing his skills into the modern day world. It is fascinating to think, someone may have figured out a way to travel through time. Keanu could be a living breathing immortal time traveler, who has blended in plain sight with his fortune and fame.

Keanu is well known for his role as Neo in the Matrix franchise of films. This story bends time and space—as a computer hacker learns what is reality and what isn’t. Later, he goes on to wage war with those who are really in control.

There is even a website by the name “Keanu Is Immortal” it is dedicated to proving Keanu Reeves is in fact some kind of immortal.

Keanu’s kindness goes a long ways with both his personal and professional life. This can only be acquired from long and wise life experiences. This is a one quote by him:

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I have already made for the next few centuries”.

– Keanu Reeves

(Perhaps there is more to this man than meets the eye after all.)

(Source: Disclose TV)