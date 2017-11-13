Man discovers ghoul inside his Manhattan apartment

Loading...

While we think that we are alone in certain times, it may not be quite what it seems. Often there is more around than meets the eye. This time, a man was able to document what appears to be some sort of entity on camera.This man, feels like he has been watched and perhaps he has been for quite some time.

Often people suggest that someone simply move away to another location, but what if they can’t afford to do so? They are stuck in such a situation, where they have no other options. Bringing in a team of paranormal specialists, might be a good idea, as well as an exorcist. New York City, surely has a number of people available to help him nearby.

Adam Ellis, claims that this thing, is some sort of ghoul baby. While it is possible, a ghoul allegedly feeds upon the dead. So, what does this make Adam? This type of phantom spirit, ties itself to the land the living with its actions.What it was doing stalking Adam, is questionable at best. Many were quite skeptical about this, until Adam uploaded his photos on social media, managing to convince many people that the baby may have sinister motives.

Adam also sketched a drawing of what this thing looked like. Later, more photographs were uploaded, showing what appears to be some kind of young ghostly ghoul creature. Adam also mentioned about seeing objects falling from shelves. Eventually forced to change to an apartment upstairs it seems the baby ghoul creature followed him there.

Adam said:

“So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he’s trying to kill me. The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed. He started appearing in dreams, but I think he’s crossed over into the real world now.

He had a huge misshapen head, that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it. For a while, he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed. I couldn’t move because I was paralyzed. (I have sleep paralysis fairly often. It sucks.)

Right before he reached my bed, I woke up screaming. I had another dream a few nights later, where I was in a library and a girl came up to me and said, “You’ve seen Dear David, haven’t you?”

Adam’s photos immediately became an instant hit online, from social media shares – showing the demonic looking baby ghoul. Experts are now looking at the photos, to better determine whether or not this ghostly ghoul baby is the real deal or not. Who these people are examining them hasn’t been mentioned yet. Perhaps more news of this will soon be on its way. Even Adam’s cats got in on the action, he said they can see this baby ghoul.

(Source: Buzzfeed)