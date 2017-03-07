Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and often one person sees something that another simply doesn’t. Many people feel like they are outcasts and don’t fit or belong to society. More often than not, people are ridiculed for what the believe or stand for.

Everyone is different and has a place and purpose in our world. Acceptance is the biggest issue in the minds of people, who don’t fit into the mainstream. This time around is no exception—as makeup artist known as Vinny Ohh has decided to become a sexless alien.

Incredibly, Vinny so far has spent $50,000 dollars on his surgical procedures—to become alien-like in appearance. He deems himself that of an alien that is gender less. For the last five years, Vinny has been dabbling with plastic surgery as a means to change himself rather dramatically. To date, Vinny has had several rhinoplasty procedures, along with his cheeks and brow bone being filled in.

Also, his lips have been filled in as well. Vinny has also decided to wear large black contact lenses to change his eyes. His fingernails, all have false nails on them and he constantly seems to dye and change his hair color. From all of this, he feels more like what he should have been all of his life. The inside is now showing on the outside.

After getting enough money together, Vinny said that he intends to pay upwards of $160,000 dollars for the final stages of his surgical ascension. Dramatically, Vinny will have his genitals, nipples and bellybutton removed as well.

There is a question of moral grounds with the doctors doing these kinds of surgeries. Are they promoting this kind of behavior to fill their pockets and get richer? Also, what will Vinny think years from now after having all of these surgeries? (He is still very young) This is a one way ticket and there is no real going back after following such a path.

He simply wants to appear like he is from another world completely and feels like he is from another world. There have been numerous people who feel the same way, however Vinny is making a statement about it to the public. He has appeared in a number of interviews and describes his reasons for his decisions. Vinny is quite candid about his reasons for pursuing his surgical journey. Deep down he feels like he is androgynous and doesn’t prefer either male or female as an option for his life.

Vinny says his physical representation is how he intellectualizes his non-binary gender identity. Overall, he explains that he wants to be a hybrid neither man or woman. His quest started back since he was 17 years old.

Now, he is 22 years old and has consulted with a number of doctors trying to pursue his gender less mission without any luck. Vinny also doesn’t want to identify as either gender and doesn’t feel like he fits into any existing categories of gender or sexuality. Vinny currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.

“When people ask me how I’d label myself, I tell them an “extra-terrestrial, hot mess, self-obsessed” it’s becoming my slogan,” Vinny explained. Speaking of his extreme physical transformation, he said. “I do it to inspire the world in a certain way; I want people to stop labeling others or putting them in boxes.” Vinny said: ‘I didn’t like people labeling me, some people came up to me and said “you’re kind of like a Martian” and I thought I’d use that negativity and go with it and now I’ve adopted this whole alien vibe.’

(Source: Disclose TV)