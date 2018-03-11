Marilyn Monroe murdered before revealing aliens exist

Born as Norma Jeane Mortenson, she later would become world famous as Marilyn Monroe. The late 36 year old actress, was best known as a sex symbol starlet. She was rumored to have known the inner workings of an elite circle of powerful players. It seems she was a magnet for men and they would do anything for her insatiable flirtatious ways. The blonde bombshell, appeared on screen in 33 different film productions.

Marilyn became one of the world’s most enduring iconic figures of all time. She is still treasured as a Hollywood sex symbol, inspiring women today to follow in her very footsteps. Her fashion and style continues to inspire certain trends.

Marilyn also had some obsessive compulsive anxieties, which included her washing her face fifteen times a day, fearing she would get blemishes on her face. A free spirit and free thinker, she was like a bright star in the sky, that burned twice as bright for half as long. There is much mystery still surrounding her untimely death. She died on August 5th, 1962, in Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA. (Los Angeles was also her birthplace)

Love and romance was not easy for her, as she became a wife 3 different times with the following men: James Dougherty (m. 1942–1946), Joe DiMaggio (m. 1954–1955) and Arthur Miller (m. 1956–1961).

When Marilyn died, almost immediately it was believed she was murdered by the mob or political insiders. Controversy surrounded her relationship with 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy as well. The autopsy report revealed, that Marilyn had overdosed on drugs.

But many think this is nothing but an elaborate cover-up of sorts. Was she was positioned and staged to appear…as if she had overdosed before police arrived? Anything is possible at this point. But perhaps one of most outrageous claims, is Marilyn knowing far too much about extraterrestrial life here on Earth. It has been suggested, that Marilyn was later killed by the US government.

She threatened to reveal top-secret information about UFOs and extraterrestrials. A documentary has been released, stating that Marilyn knew what was really going on at Roswell, New Mexico among other locations. The documentary follows ufologist Dr. Steven Greer, as he explains and explores hidden history within the United States, regarding alien life.

Monroe was going to hold her own press conference. Then, suddenly and suspiciously, she would die two days before the conference was going to take place. JFK’s secret knowledge regarding dead aliens and UFOs, would have been announced perhaps changing our very world today. In a discovered document, there were references made to a project known as “MOON DUST”.

This government project was put in place to to capture, understand, and exploit overseas advanced technologies, such as Soviet spy-satellites. The CIA officially denies ever having anything to do with Marilyn Monroe, despite the fact that the first document in the FBI’s ‘Monroe File’ was copied to the CIA. Most if not all those who were involved in all of this, are laying in their graves. This conspiracy is an interesting one, whether or not it is true is up for interpretation. It does seem rather suspicious however.

(Source: Cool Interesting Stuff and Everlasting Star)

