Momo Challenge Claims More Lives

The game originated from Facebook and has since become a problem online. Young people are playing this game, which challenges them to do different things. Eventually for some, they end up taking their own life.

This bizarre challenge, is now linked to a number of children dying from this disturbing craze. Both in South America and in Asia, people are playing this game and taking it way too seriously. Several children, a 12-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy living in the town of Barbosa, Colombia have both died. A station known as RCN Radio, broke the news claiming the game was responsible for their deaths. Both children died within 48 hours of one another.

News of this game has swept across the internet. Last month, the game was also linked to a young girl taking her life from Argentina. The popularity or curiosity of the game, has only further spread. Social media sites including WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube have all mentioned and/or posted links about the game.

Mexican police, have issued warnings to parents to monitor their children while online while this craze continues. When these young children and teenagers are accessing this game, they are presented with a number of challenges to overcome. Eventually, suicide is insinuated and if the player doesn’t finish the game they will be cursed for the rest of their life.

The Momo game first starts with an avatar of sorts. These photographs were taken from a sculpture created by Japanese artist Midori Hayashi. The images have been cropped and enhanced to appear more creepy than they were originally. The game essentially sends players violent taunts through messaging applications. Momo will then threaten players, if they simply refuse to follow the game’s instructions. The ultimate challenge is taking one’s own life tragically.

As police around the world investigate, they now believe that WhatsApp phone numbers are linked to Momo accounts that are registered within both Colombia and Mexico. Perhaps the intention at first was to merely scare people who played this game. But now, it has since turned into something far more sinister.

News of these happenings, has led Pakistan to banning Momo and other suicidal type video games from the country. Over all, people are outraged at this madness and want it to stop.

Federal IT Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “These games don’t have any place in Pakistan which convince youth to commit suicide to get rid of its miseries.”

Police from the Bhubaneswar region in India, have informed students about the dangers of playing this game.

Comparably, the Momo game is much like the Blue Whale game that raised concerns last year. Blue Whale encouraged youth to do things each day that included self-harm and watching different horror films. In Russia, the Blue Whale game claimed the lives of around 100 teenagers.

If you or anyone else you might know are having thoughts of suicide, contact Lifeline 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 or BeyondBlue 1300 22 4636. Seek the help of others and don’t fall victim to these happenings.

(Source: The Horror Movie Blog)

