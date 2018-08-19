Mysterious Square Edged Cloud Appears Over Richmond, Virginia

When we glance up to look at the clouds, we usually see oblong and strangely shaped clouds. Sometimes they even can resemble a person or an animal shape. Recently, in Richmond, Virginia, a man recorded with his phone, a really weird looking cloud. It is shaped like a cut out or symmetrical square. There have been other sightings comparable to this witnessed across the world as well.

It makes one wonder, whether or not something far more important is going on that the general public doesn’t know about yet. Most certainly, this would be part of an introductory space program of some sort. Is it associated with the United States Air Force? Or, is this some kind of new technology being tested over a city area by private industry? People can assume different things.

This footage, along with other similar sightings, have left people wondering just what in the world is going on? Is the public being lied to about the real truth? People are pondering the truth of this. One commenter said, “Weird man, really weird. What kind of clouds are square? That’s got to be artificially created….”

Another comment was made on the The Hidden Underbelly 2.0 YouTube channel saying, “So many things in the sky these days. Get off your devices and look at the sky, I’ve seen some amazing things.” This sound advice, people do not look up like they used to as they are seemingly glued to their electronic devices.

If this is really some kind of alien spaceship of some kind, would people be able to handle truth of aliens here on Earth with us? Society would go into different directions, either people generally would accept it or want to defend themselves and start up some kind of resistance. The scenario would be much like a Hollywood movie. And we all know how they typically end.

A woman named Jeane Dixon made a bold prediction before she died at age 93 in Washington D.C. Her intuitiveness led her to believe that on January 1st of 2020, the world would actually end. She was both an Astrologer and Psychic. This gives us around another 16 months to go before the world may actually end. Perhaps something secretive is really going on and these types of sightings are a preview of what is to come.

The video was taken on August 15th this year and the man can be heard saying, “In all my years, I’ve never seen a cloud with a square edge on it.” He then pans around the sky in disbelief at what he was seeing. The entire video is a mystery and one that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Perhaps another video was taken capturing this as well, as we wait to learn more about this weird phenomena. Some think this is HAARP, a secret weapon used for weather modification and electromagnetic warfare.

