While this photograph has made its way around the internet. The origination is not clear, what is seen appears to be that of a werewolf beast, crawling its way up the stairs. The location isn’t known, however it does appear to be rather creepy. Whether or not this is real, is anyone’s speculation.

What is known, is that werewolves have a long history and have been a part of cinema as well. This photo was more than likely taken around Halloween time during the year.

There are some who do believe this is actually for real and while it is possible, there isn’t enough evidence to suggest that it actually is. The idea of it though, is rather intriguing to say the least. These fabled mythological beasts, are sometimes associated with gypsy stories as well and curses placed upon unfortunate individuals.

Often they only appear during certain lunar moons, which happen during the year. When the night is setup just right, the werewolves come out to play (and to terrorize) those who happen to get close enough. Some animal attacks which have been documented—point to something unusual and werewolves certainly fit the profile.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind the Earth. This creates a shadow effect with the Sun, Earth and Moon which are all aligned into a sort of synergy with one another. A lunar eclipse can only occur during the night of a Full Moon.

What is known about werewolves, is that they were once humans—who were either cursed or were infected by being bitten or scratched by another werewolf. The curse also gives the person the bestowed blessings of having superior strength, agility, a heightened sense of smell and keen eyesight.

Some stories mention that werewolf can be cured by slaying the bloodline, by hunting down the pack leader. Mythology makes mention of these once human entities which take shape into that of the beast wolf during the lunar cycle in the sky.

Another word for this strange phenomenon is referred to as lycanthropy. It originates from the Greek word lykoi meaning wolf and anthropos meaning man. The first part, wer, translates as “man”. The second half, wulf, is the ancestor of “wolf”.

Legends and lore states, that werewolves originate by dark witchcraft magic and those who are cast upon will voluntary or involuntarily be forced to change from cycles of the Moon. Quite often, movies and television portray a werewolf howling at the Moon and wandering through the wilderness in their werewolf form. Later, the changed person awakes naked not remembering where they are—or how they got there.

Sometimes the person has no idea that they are changing, or what they really truly are. In some folklore stories, werewolves are believed to be immune from both aging and resistant to many diseases. A werewolf can be killed by a fatal wound which strikes the heart or the brain.

They are vulnerable to fire and can suffocate like humans do. It is also believed that werewolves can die from being hit by a silver bullet and this theory has been popularized within cinema and television.

(Source: Supernatural Wiki)