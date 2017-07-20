Mystifying mummies found in Peru believed to be alien reptilian

Loading...

There have been a total of five mummies discovered in the last several months, all of them are believed to be carbon dated from 235 until 410 AD. The discoveries have been made in the country of Peru.

If what has been said is actually true, then these mummies are not only incredible finds but also open the doorway to something else entirely. From the x-rays taken, these mummies are believed to be non-human in origin. Known as “The mummies of Nazca”, they were presented by Mexican ufologist and journalist Jamie Maussan.

Originally, these are were thought to be an alien race. While this may still be true, the discovery is now pointing to something rather reptilian. This means that either an ancient race of reptilians live or have lived on Earth. Another theory is, they traveled and survived on our world, for a set period of time.

The 1,700 year old mummies, were presented in a press conference demonstrating various observations. The evidence seems apparent, as visual scans were highlighted by back light as a crowd gathered around closely.

All of this, may help explain different theories about shape-shifting alien reptilians roaming the Earth. Many moments have been recorded, demonstrating strange behavior by people out in public settings. Some of these people are celebrities and other public figures. Alien human hybrids are also believed to exist in some way shape or form. Maybe these discoveries are a trace of this.

When Mr. Maussan mentioned the different mummified bodies, he stated that three out of the five had “characteristics closer to reptiles than humans.” He also said: “Nobody has proved it is a fraud.

“We are going to present preliminary evidence that will determine in the vision of the media, in the collective vision of the popular conscious, the validity that it has.”

When the x-rays were taken, it proved that these mummies were not made from plaster or some sort of other material so far. Inside one of the x-ray scans, appear to be eggs of some kind inside of the mummy. This is one of the most interesting parts of this presentation. Reptiles predominately procreate and their young hatch from eggs. Maybe this holds true with this species but people are basing everything they known from Earth only.

This makes for a reasonable argument about the reptilian alien mummies. It is believed that whatever these creatures are, they are/were vastly superior to humans. There also appears to be metal implants which were laid hundreds or possibly thousands of years ago, on several of the mummified remains. The official presentation mentions carbon dating which was used for many of these tests. Perhaps more testing is on the way as more is learned about these rather unusual finds. If all of this is true, then the world will never be the same ever again as we know it.

(Source: The Sun)