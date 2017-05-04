A rather fascinating discovery has been made in the country of Peru recently. Author and speaker L. A. Marzulli made his way to a private museum that suffered from earthquake damage. With permission and contacts, he was able to enter this location along with his cameraman.

They photographed a rather unusual mummy, enclosed inside a glass case. They were not allowed to record video of it yet, as a team of researchers were currently examining the mummy. It is unlike anything else ever seen before. The dimensions of the body, are quite different. The skull is elongated and large to be that of a normal-sized human being.





The spine protrudes from the skin substantially, beyond taking into account the deterioration of the corpse. With a few photos, it is easy to see just how bizarre the spine of this mummy is—from different angles.

All of this is suggests, that this mummy may actually be an entirely different species from us and what we deem to be alien. The assumption is this mummy has a longer spine than a human and being able to see it under an X-ray machine would further provide more information.

Seen in the video, L. A. Marzulli makes mention that perhaps this specimen—may well be that of a Nephilim. The Nephilim are the offspring, the “sons of God” and the “daughters of men” before the Deluge, according to Genesis 6:4 a passage from the Bible.

“When people began to multiply on the face of the ground, and daughters were born to them, the sons of God saw that they were fair; and they took wives for themselves of all that they chose. Then the Lord said, ‘My spirit shall not abide in mortals forever, for they are flesh; their days shall be one hundred twenty years.’ The Nephilim were on the earth in those days—and also afterward—when the sons of God went in to the daughters of humans, who bore children to them. These were the heroes that were of old, warriors of renown.” (Genesis 6:1-4, New Revised Standard Version)

Apparently, Peru has previously been a hot spot for giants and other oddities. There are a number of privatized museums which exist. These museums, have quietly been collecting rare specimen’s from around the world without sharing the remains and artifacts with the rest of humanity.

Many wonder what the reasoning of this is. Perhaps there are a very select few, who know more than the rest of us with the newfound information they have obtained.

L. A. Marzulli has followed the paranormal and fringe type cases for years. As a researcher, he has become a part of the paranormal community with his writings, radio and television appearances.

