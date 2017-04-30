During an exploration by several German hikers, they stumbled onto something quite extraordinary one day back on September 19th, 1991. While they were climbing a mountain located in the Ötztal Alps in southern part of Austria and Italy, they stumbled onto the corpse of a half torso ed man buried somewhat in the snow and ice. The controversial discovery took place in what is known as Hauslabjoch.

The German hikers were amazed and went back to tell others of their discovery. A scientific team later returned to dig out the corpse of the man nicknamed Ötzi. This as it turns out, was a fatal mistake for them, as those who crossed paths with the corpse of Ötzi were later doomed. It first started with forensic pathologist who handled the corpse of Ötzi with his bare hands.

One year from the date of the discovery, the forensic pathologist died from a car accident—determined to be from strange circumstances. Another scientist who was at the discovery, would later die from a freak avalanche crushing him to death.

A man who also was at the discovery, was later found after falling a staggering 300 feet face down into a stream below. From this point onward, people thought there was something suspicious going on and that the corpse was indeed cursed somehow. It seemed to be far too coincidental, for all of this to happen and unfold like it did.





After the corpse of Ötzi was brought to a scientific study team, it was determined that he was approximately 45 years old. Being naturally preserved within the ice from nature, Ötzi became one of the oldest corpses ever found in European history. He was well equipped with many tools such as a flint sharpener, a stone axe, an unfinished bow stave, a scabbard, a leather quiver, and a backpack frame made from larch wood and hazel.

A number of guesses have been made how Ötzi actually died. Some think he suffered from a health condition from tracking through such cold conditions—which may have contributed to him dying. The elevation here is quite high and the air is certainly thinner. The pollen found on his clothing, suggested that he died in the early part of autumn.

One theory about Ötzi, is that he climbed high up on the mountain—to be able to communicate with the spirit world. Ötzi also had a few body tattoos which supports the idea that he may have been some sort of ritual specialist. Perhaps this is why he spirit was angered, at those who disturbed his corpse high atop the mountain pass.

Further examination, determined that Ötzi was a resident of Vinschgau, which is located in the southern part of the Alps.

Ötzi is currently on display at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bozen-Bolzano.

(Source: Scribol)