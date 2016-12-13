Pentagon secret revealed the Anunnaki will return

It seems that we should expect what are known as The Anunnaki, they are bound to return to Earth soon as many wonder what their intentions will be. What exactly are they? The legend of them states they are Sumerian Gods who will one day come back to our planet. The Pentagon has held back information to keep people from panicking, as no official announcement has been made yet.

Rumors have been made, as well as videos mentioning—that all around the world a UFO object has been seen, changing both size and color (as it shifts through the air). The geometric shapes spear through the sky way and have people wondering what they might do next. With all of the strange UFO activity lately, it seems that something big is coming to our world. Lets hope it is something good and not a complete annihilation. It is believed this will take place in the early part of the 21st century.

Pentagon sources stated by Stan Deyo mention that NASA also believes that the Annunaki will soon return with Nibiru. Essentially, there will be a cataclysm—that will be quite devastating to all of humanity. The encounter will be between both the Earth and a rather large planetary object. The large object will either barely miss or make contact with Earth. As one can imagine, this will lead to uninhabitable conditions for some if not all of Earth. Another name for Nibiri is that of Planet X.

Some think that the bible itself was written by the Anunnaki. It was a passage passed down through the ages to keep mankind under control through fear. The final part of the bible (King James Version) ends with the book of Revelation.

The purpose of this chapter, was to highlight certain aspects such as giving encouragement and hope for all Christians. These people thereby will continue watching for the return and triumph of the Lord Jesus Christ. The other part of this chapter, mentions the Final Judgment which will come for nonbelievers on that Last Day of Earth.

Within Sumerian mythology, the Anunnaki were considered both good and evil gods—they were also of both sexes giving them duality. They thereby came to Earth to create the human race.

These “gods and goddesses” came from Nibiru. Both the Assyrians and Babylonians called this thing ‘Marduk’, after their chief god. The difference in time passes quite differently. For example, Sumerians mention that one year on planet Nibiru, a sar, was equivalent in time to 3,600 Earth years. The lifespan consists of 120 sars which equals out to 432,000 years. Marduk is a later generation god from ancient Mesopotamia and patron deity of the city of Babylon “Marduk” is the Babylonian form of his name

This is rather intriguing as mankind has spilled much blood upon the land over time. It seems we have never learned from our past mistakes maybe this is why The Anunnaki are returning here to make things right.

