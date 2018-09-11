People Are Buying Mystery Boxes From The Dark Web

Initially, the dark web (as it is called now) was intended for use by the US NAVY. But now, ever since its inception, criminals and other masterminds are using the anonymity of this online platform, for human trafficking, drugs and murder among others things.

To access this dark web, someone will have to use alternate web browsers. Accessing such sites open people up to an underworld of dangers. It is highly advisable to stay away from the dark web.

The content found exists on darknets, these are overlay networks used to send and receive information anonymously. Typically, smaller friend-to-friend or peer-to-peer networks are used to do this. This includes popular sites like Tor, Freenet, I2P and Riffle. Comparably, these darknets are used like everyday used sites only they require specific software, configurations or authorization to access.

Problems can quickly arise, as talented hackers are able to access information from someone’s computer (including but not limited to) their browser history and personal information, such as their online banking, photos and videos. Phishing from cloned websites notorious happen as well.

A disturbing trend has started, where YouTubers and other online content creators are recording themselves opening up mysterious boxes. They then uploaded their videos, hoping to get as many views as possible to grow their channels.

High risk is involved while buying these boxes. You never know what you might find. Maybe there is a human head inside, weapons, drugs or something else entirely. People could be exposed to chemicals that could cause them harm. Various cryptocurrencies are used, when someone purchases these boxes.

Some outrageous box openings include someone finding a used condom, thumb drives of snuff films, bloody weapons, stolen goods, maps to murder spots and more. The list goes on and on.

Perhaps the reason these videos are getting so many views, is due to nature of the surprise.

What makes these videos so terrifying, is the danger element that might be there. The entire thing is creepy and freaks people out. It makes one wonder, who took the time to package these things. The person could be a drug dealer or serial killer. Anything goes it seems.

Think twice about ever buying these boxes, you might even lose your life for a trendy moment in time.

