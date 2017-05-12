Policeman in Mexico attacked by flying witch

In the foothills of Monterrey, Mexico a police officer encountered what he called a witch flying over top of a graveyard. This flying witch, then turned to attack him. Frightened and confused he reacted calling in the bizarre encounter.

Apparently, someone nearby recorded footage of this witch on video as well. The alleged witch, was flying near the hillside of this area. While it seems like utter nonsense, this officer was scared to the point of being medically examined and was truly shaken up over the incident.

Best described as a “flying humanoid entity” this strangely shaped object has many baffled wondering exactly what it might be. Some believe this isn’t a witch but some sort of extraterrestrial flying through the air.

The police officer, Leonardo Samaniego from Guadalupe in Mexico—initially was out on patrol in the area of Colonia Valles de la Silla during 3:15 AM. It was Friday January 16, 2004 when this happened. The officer then turned onto a street known as Alamo.

After this, he glanced over to see a large black object which fell from a tree. Before this dark object hit the ground, it appeared to hover. The officer looked at it and described it as being a humanoid dressed in black with a hat and cloak. The first thing that entered his mind, was that of a stereotypical witch seen in movies and television shows.

Officer Leonardo Samaniego then turned on the high beams of his car to further investigate. He then was able to get a better look at this humanoid creature. Later, he described it being a woman with soulless eyes dressed like a witch.

Her skin was also dark colored. Officer Leonardo Samaniego described the expression of this woman as being angry that he was there. This female figure was dressed in black wearing a cloak observing him for a short while. Perhaps some sort of witch séance was being held close-by.

This witch leaped onto the hood of the officers patrol car, trying to attack him. Officer Samaniego attempted to reverse the car and then called in for back-up. He was able to drive away from the encounter but not before passing out down towards the end of the street, where he then fell into unconsciousness.

Later, he was discovered still unconscious, by several other officers in two separate patrol cars. An ambulance was then dispatched to the location. Initially, fellow officers found the story by Samaniego to be ridiculous. Samaniego was subjected to drug testing to assure that he was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. A television crew arrived on the scene, they interviewed him and he explained what he witnessed.

He truly believes he witnessed a witch of sorts. Samaniego later was taken to the Hospital Universitario where he was found to be psychologically stable. The officer’s story has made international news when it occurred and has since gained some credibility. Other reports of flying objects in the sky, have been reported around the city. Several other policemen from the Regia Police department mentioned seeing a flying creature in this area as well 3 days earlier.

“As soon as I realized it was a kind of woman being, or a witch, very strange standing there trying to cover her face, she threw herself against my car very fast, falling on the car and hitting the windshield. She was flying very fast and it took only a second to hit the windshield glass. I was so shocked by this action that I put the car in reverse and pushed the accelerator trying to get away while requesting backup assistance by radio.” “It was a woman with big black eyes, everything was black, no eyelids. Her skin was dark brown and her expression was horrible. She was furiously trying to get me with her claws while I was running away in reverse calling desperately for backup assistance to any units around. When I finally hit the end of the street, I was so shocked that I covered my eyes and then I fainted.”

