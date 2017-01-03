Redheaded Afghanistan giant killed by US military forces

A giant-sized confrontation happened in Afghanistan—when the US military confronted an enormous sized man with red hair and a beard also wielding a spear. He was estimated to weigh a staggering 1100 pounds as he stood upwards of 15 feet in height. The giant had 6 fingers on each hand and 6 toes on each foot. This giant smelled like it had not bathed in over a decade. Soldiers found it by wandered down a path (used only by goats mostly) and to their surprise…they encountered something from out of a storybook. (One solider was killed from being impaled and a few others were injured)

It was believed to be hiding in a large cave there at first. What exactly this thing was doing and how it grew to be so large is quite incredible. The location of the cave was alongside of a mountain. It makes you wonder what it was eating, to survive within this area. Soldiers on the scene, noticed the remains of many dead animals—as bones littered the entire area below the mouth of the cave above them.

Giants have been a part of the world in history, being mostly represented in mythology, but there is a reason why there are so many tales about them. We have had humans on record reaching heights of 8′ 11″ such as Robert Pershing Wadlow, who was also known as Alton the Giant he was the tallest person publicly known to walk our Earth. The tallest female on record was Yao Defen she was 7′ ft 8″ inches tall.

There have been large bones discovered which only have been pledged as a hoax. Why is it when something such as this is presented, it is immediately shut down as nonsense? Perhaps because this would change the history of the world. In the Bible, in the book of Genesis 6:4 it reads:

“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown”.

This Afghanistan giant has since been given the name “The Kandahar Giant” this incident happened in this remote location within Afghanistan. The exact location was not given for military reasons. What actually happened to the corpse of this giant is questionable.

Perhaps it is being preserved overseas by governments there and further studied no doubt. The corpse was hoisted away to a local air strip. There the large giant corpse was flown by a C-130 cargo plane to a non-disclosed European location. To date, the military denies this encounter ever took place.

