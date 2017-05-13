Ritual sacrifice astounds viewers at mock CERN ceremony

What appears to be nothing more than a staged setup, has raised further questions about CERN. (Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire) This European Organization, has to do with Nuclear Research, physicists and engineers who are probing the fundamental structure of the universe.

The organization was founded in 1954, and the CERN laboratory is located at the Franco-Swiss border near Geneva. Originally, this was one of Europe’s first joint ventures, now with 22 memberships from various different states. (Their physical address is located at: CH-1211 Geneva 23, Switzerland)

Essentially, they use the world’s largest and most complex scientific instruments to study basic constituents of matter. As impressive as it is, these particles collide together nearing the speed of light itself.

With this research, the physicists learn more about how different particles interact within the fundamental laws of nature. Machines known as particle accelerators and detectors are used at this facility.

The accelerators will boost beams of particles to high energy levels, before the beams collide with one another or with various different targets. The detectors both observe and record the final results. Conspiracy theorists believe that CERN has unleashed ‘hell on Earth’ with their latest antimatter experimentation’s. The facility is also home of the Large Hadron Collider.

But this isn’t the only thing bizarre happening here. Last year, back on August 10th a video was uploaded on Facebook. The video shows what appears to be some sort of ritual happening on the property grounds of CERN.

It is there, where a statue was constructed in the likeness of Shiva. This god is/was worshiped with the principals of Hinduism. They are represented as the God of Creation, Destruction, Regeneration, Meditation, Arts, Yoga and Moksha.

Seen in the video, a number of individuals are seen dressed in black cloaks—all gathered in front of the Shiva statue. They then appear to re-enact some sort of occult ceremony. A younger woman then appears to be stabbed by the hand of one of participants of the ceremony. As the ceremony reaches its climax, the videographer then flees the scene. Panicked they begin shouting out curse words, as they wave the camera around aimlessly.

The European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) has launched an investigation into a video filmed at night on its Geneva campus depicting a mock ritual human sacrifice.

“These scenes were filmed on our premises but without official permission or knowledge,” a Cern spokeswoman told Agence France-Presse in an email.” “Cern does not condone this type of spoof, which can give rise to misunderstandings about the scientific nature of our work.” “The “investigation” under way was an “internal matter”, she said.” “Cern welcomes every year thousands of scientific users from all over the world and sometimes some of them let their humour go too far.”

While this entire encounter was quite unusual, a number of people believe it to be real. Others think this is a staged scene done as a prank of sorts. Either way, it is quite different and has taken the internet by storm since its first upload. One other question remains unanswered, the CERN logo itself appears to have satanic implications to it, seen in the following picture.

(Source: The Guardian)

Related