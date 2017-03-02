A Romanian woman named Gina Mihai, was contacted from beyond the grave—by her fallen grandmother. Gina is 34 years old and noticed on her cell phone, a rather unusual image. Although the photograph is distorted, the image resembles her late grandmother.

Gina believes, that a snake can be seen wrapped around the neck of her grandmother in the photograph as well. Perhaps this snake is symbolic of her struggles, while she was alive or from a previous life existence.

For whatever reason, Gina decided to contact a gypsy fortune teller about what she had seen. After coming into contact with this gypsy lady, she mentioned that Gina’s grandmother was trying to warn her from the other side. What Gina’s grandmother did in her life while on Earth, may have caught up to her in the afterlife.

She wanted to warn or let her granddaughter know what is going on—one way or the other. Often ghosts have a difficult time trying to move into the afterlife, if they have unfinished business which still remains. Gina said, that the photograph looked as if it was taken through a tear separating the living from the dead. The image looks like it was taken through a hole or portal of sorts.

(Gina’s grandmother)

“I took it to a fortune teller, who told me that my grandmother was sending me a message from the other side, the snake around her neck was a symbol of the fact that she was being punished in the other life for some sin.”

“By contacting us, she was telling us that if we were to pray for her, we would still be able to save her soul.”

After this incident, dozens of families are now praying for Gina and her family at different churches located around the town. Traditionally in Romania every year, a feast which is known as the Service of Alms happens. Romanians then travel to their local graveyards and give food as a token gesture towards the spirits from beyond.

Gina said, that she hasn’t taken food for her grandmother who died three years ago. Florica Mihai who is a relative to Gina said, she was in contact with the village priest who suggested that they continue to visit the grave of the grandmother to help her soul be saved for the next 40 days.

Gina said: “I was making doughnuts at the time and didn’t want to get the phone dirty so I put it in my pocket, and when I took it out there was the image on the phone.

“The fortune teller told me that was a mistake not to have paid tribute to her with an offering of food, and it was significant that she contacted me while I was cooking. I have taken doughnuts to the cemetery every day since then.”

