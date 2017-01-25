Sasquatch family photo taken in Arizona

Native American tribes have told stories of Bigfoot type creatures for centuries. Perhaps this picture taken in Arizona demonstrates some sort of evidence of this. The Arizona Department of Transportation released this photograph and afterward various conspiracy theories began to surface.

The photo was taken by a highway patrol camera. Although the image is distorted, there seems to be some type of fury humanoids standing upright along the side of the roadway. Unfortunately no video was made available. But the photo does seem to show interesting shapes alongside of the road.

From the official Department of Transportation Facebook page posted January 1st: “We might have spotted a family of Sasquatches on SR 260 near Heber this afternoon.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation sparked quite a conspiracy theory, after posting an image of alleged “Sasquatches” to its Facebook feed. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

So far, more than several thousand comments have been made, there are those who believe and those who don’t. The posting originally was meant to be humorous, but some backlash has already happened. These Bigfoot (Sasquatches) are known to be protectors of the wilderness, rarely seen by eyewitnesses they have been a part of folklore for many years.

A department spokesman named Tim Tait mentioned to ABC News:

“We always try to have a little fun with our Facebook and Twitter feeds. That way, we don’t just post news about crashes and road conditions, but a little something to engage our audience in different ways. This posting was one of those efforts—something that caught our attention, and we thought it might make some people chuckle.”

Founded in 1883, with a population of 2,822 people, Herber Arizona has an elevation of 6,627 feet, it is located approximately 144 miles north of Phoenix, at the junction of SR 260 and c, between Payson and Show Low.

Whatever was captured on camera has people talking, more than likely these are tree stumps or so that is what people want you to believe. If these are for real, then this was one of the most important snapshots seen in quite some time.

