Scottish couple seeks nanny to work in their haunted house

While many have specific skills in life, looking after someones children is a specialty. A working couple living in Scotland, are offering a $64,000 dollar salary for a nanny caretaker position. The catch is, the location is haunted literally.

In the past year, there have been five different nannies who have left the job. All of them claimed that something paranormal is going on at this location. They heard things like broken glass, furniture moving before their eyes and strange noises coming from different rooms around the estate.

If someone can stomach being here—they will be paid well, enjoying a room with a view…along with their own private en-suite bathroom and privatized kitchen. Maybe this is a ghost hunters dream come true, making money doing something you enjoy doing anyway on the side.

The first ad discovered, was posted on the site childcare.co.uk by a couple from Jedburgh, Roxburghshire. Those who operate the site, noticed an unusual amount of activity on this one advertisement. At first, they thought it was the generous salary offered, until they read the fine print located at the bottom of the ad. Aside from the ghostly activity, the position entails 28 days of paid vacation including bank holidays as well.

The hiring couple mentioned:

“We haven’t personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we’ve been out of the house, but we’re happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it’s important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person.” “We are keen to find the perfect long-term nanny, so if you’d like to be considered for this rewarding and exciting position, please do get in touch with us.” “My husband and I are both very busy professionals who are often required to work away and there are occasions, up to 4 nights per week, (weekdays only) when we will both be away and you will be at the property alone in sole charge,” the ad states.

The children to look after, are between the ages 5 and 7. And of course, they are looking for someone with experience who will be the right fit for their family. Maybe a ghostly Mary Poppins comes to mind.

Keep in mind, the five previous nannies all left for one reason or another. The speculation is, they were all chased away by whatever spirits are/were lingering behind at this home. Maybe there is someone out there just right for the job. They would have to look after children and deal with any kind of paranormal activity that happens. The scenario is setup like some kind of a movie.

The couple points out, that there’s a spectacular view of the Scottish Borders near here for those who are interested. The speculation is that the noises heard and things being moved here, may have to do with some kind of royal hidden scandal that happened here. Was this place itself built upon an abandoned cemetery lot?

The family admits they were told the house was “haunted” when they bought it 10 years ago, but they personally have yet to experience anything supernatural yet.

(Source: Mysterious Universe)