Dating back to the year of 1996, a discovery was made about a small-sized mummified skeleton. It was deemed to be not of human origin originally. A number of conspiracy theorists, regard the remains as definitive evidence of some sort of alien corpse that was recovered.

This mummified skeleton, was found in a small Russian village known as Kaolinovy, where Tamara Vasilievna Prosvirina lived. Tamara Prosvirina, suffered from a psychological disorder. Perhaps her vision of the world, was much different than how we see things. Reports of Tamara visiting grave sites and then taking flowers from them daily, was considered unusual behavior. Tamara used the flowers to decorate her home with them.

A number of people believe, all of the evidence including the autopsy videos and photographs clearly demonstrate that this small-sized being is not of this world. Skeptics have since dismissed the corpse since it’s discovery. Another claim, is that Tamara herself was not completely human either. Other theories include that some sort of alien-hybrid experimentation, has been going on within this region of Russia.

The supposed autopsy reports, conveniently provided evidence—that this small corpse wasn’t alien in origin, but a deformed prematurely born human female fetus instead perhaps by radiation in the area.

When Tamara first found the alien creature, it was in the cemetery. She approached the grave mound, where she witnessed huge eyes peering back at her. The pint sized creature was 9.8 inches (25 centimeters) tall. From what is known, Tamara then picked up the creature and brought it back home with her.

Afterward, she looked it over, trying to figure out what to do with it next. As she examined it, she noticed the shape of the head which resembled that of an onion. It had five different layers to the skull with no ears, only small holes which were located on either side of the head. The human skull consists of twenty-two bones—eight cranial bones and fourteen facial skeleton bones.

In the neurocranium these are the occipital bone, two temporal bones, two parietal bones, the sphenoid, ethmoid and frontal bones. This creature had only four different bones from the report—making it much different than that of a human being. It’s eyes were comparable to that of a cat and were proportionately larger compared to the rest of the body.

It had no hair, and had dark brown spots across its head at varying positions. The nose was also quite small and enough for it to breath. The creature had no eyelids and its pupils were vertical. The fingers were long and had small sharp claws at the end. It was unknown if it was male or female by nature comparing to what is known on Earth.

Tamara later decided to name the small creature Aleshenka (meaning defender of man). The police not long after, confiscated the now dead creature. It was taken in for further examinations and studies to an unknown location. There are a number of photographs available, along with some videos about this estranged pint-sized creature. Due to the lack of nourishment, Aleshenka died thereafter.

It is also interesting, how Tamara died after being admitted to a mental hospital there after. Perhaps something was being covered up about this discovery—as she knew more than people were led to believe all along. Some think she was instead murdered and this was a cover up of sorts.

